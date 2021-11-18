Business

product recall for foreign bodies, pay attention!

Let’s see together which lot has been recalled regarding the well-known Melegatti pandoro that we can find in supermarkets.

Pandoro Melegatti: product recall, pay attention!
Pandoro Melefatti pay attention to this lot

The Christmas as we know it is getting closer and closer and with the occasion we begin to see various Christmas products on the shelves.

Such as pandoro and panettone of various Italian brands, and this allows us to enter the atmosphere of the most magical time of the year.

Recall pandoro Melegatti

But on this occasion, attention should be paid to a product recalled by the Ministry of Health.

We are talking about a particular production batch of the Original pandoro 740g from Melegatti.

The reason for his recall is for a physical problem, or how we can read the presence of possible foreign bodies inside it, e specifically it is hard plastic.

The lot in question is 210917 with expiry 30.04.2022, if you have this specific product at home do not consume it but go directly to where you bought it, even without a receipt and ask them directly.

Pandoro Melegatti: product recall, pay attention!
Pandoro Melegatti here is the call of the Ministry

Obviously the news is very important and consequently if you know people who may have bought itor have them carefully check the lot they have at home and if this is the recall, do not consume it at all.

