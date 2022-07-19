Production begins on ‘Isle of the Dead’, the spin-off of ‘TWD’ with Negan and Maggie

While The Walking Dead awaits the arrival of autumn to premiere the second part of its final season, its new spin-offs advance at different rates. Some as Tales of The Walking DeadThey will see the light in less than a month. And others, like Isle of the Dead, they will be asked until next year. Something logical if we take into account that the latter is starring deny Y Maggiewho will first have to close their story in the original series before continuing their solo adventure.







That from doors to the outside, because from doors to the inside it should be remembered that The Walking Dead He finished his recordings several months ago. Hence the shooting of Isle of the Dead is already in a position to become a reality, just as it has dropped Jeffrey Dean Morgan to your Instagram followers. The actor has published a photo of the script of the first chapter along with the message “here we go”, which makes it clear that the production of Isle of the Dead has already started running.

As can be seen in the image, the writing of the first chapter is carried out by Eli Jornewho will serve as showrunner after working as a screenwriter on The Walking Dead. For its part, the direction of this inaugural chapter will be in charge of Loren Yaconelli, also with experience in the original series, as well as in the youth spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

As far as plot is concerned, Isle of the Dead will follow Negan and Maggie in a “long-secluded” Manhattan. “It will allow us to explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, an iconic setting that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through a zombie apocalypse,” he said. Dan McDermintpresident of entertainment for AMC Studios, when he announced the project in early March.

“Walkers in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but Fifth Avenue, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, and the largest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but what’s even better is the story. Buckle up friends, Isle of the Dead going to reinvent the TWD Universe”, Jeffrey Dean Morgan pointed out in turn about this new series, which for now is guaranteed a first season of six episodes.

‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ releases its official poster

To all this, AMC+ has released the official poster for ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’, a new series from the AMC universe with independent episodes. Each hour-long episode focuses on different characters, both new and returning, from the world of the original series. The series counts among its protagonists with Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine Nine), Anthony Edwards (Who is Anna?), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Olivia Munn (The Newsroom), Jessie T Usher (TheBoys) Y Samantha Mortonwho will play the villain Alpha again after doing so in the last seasons of The Walking Dead.

Tales of The Walking Dead It will arrive on September 22 in Spain through AMC +, which from now on will host all the new series of The Walking Dead universe. This premium on-demand subscription service is available at Orange TV, VodafoneTV, Jazztel TV and as a channel amazon Prime Video.