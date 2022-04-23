Production begins on the Dutch solar car that everyone has been waiting for

After more than a year of validation model testing, the Lightyear One will finally start production in the second half of 2022.

Having a car that does not need any recharging to work is still more of a dream than a reality. However, already It is not a fantasy, but a longing, which in a short time may perhaps come true. The impressive growth of electric mobility is one of the keys to achieving this, but not for the electricity itself, but for allowing it to be associated with other complementary technologies.

The Lightyear One It is the first 5-seater car in the world that combines its electric motors with photovoltaic energy panels. so as to have a extended autonomy far superior to most electric cars and solar cars as well. In its conception is the idea of ​​getting those batteries with which it is propelled, can charge themselves thanks to the sun, and therefore do not require the vehicle to be connected to the network public or private electricity.

Both the hood, roof and tail of the car are covered with solar energy harvesting panels

Today, this Dutch development has already passed the test period with the validation model which has made it possible to define the final characteristics of the production car. The most important fact is that they have achieved that, thanks to solar energy, the Lightyear One can travel up to 70 kilometers per day without needing to be artificially charged.

Due to these characteristics, the Lightyear One is considered one of the most advanced cars in the world. Its technology aspires to become standard and it doesn’t sound bad. Its battery of just 60 kWh is similar to that offered by a KIA e-Nirobut it’s thanks to the solar panels already one elaborate aerodynamicswhich is capable of reaching a autonomy of 725 kilometers in WLTP cycle.

The solar car will be able to travel up to 70 kilometers with energy generated by solar panels, which, in theory, would allow the car to not even be plugged in for urban tours

However, while the first 150 cars to be built are already reserved, the Lightyear One won’t be as affordable a car as initially believed. The presale was successful because it was part of a advance purchase campaign for a model called “Pioneer Edition”which cost €150,000. The combined solar and electric technologies justified that price, and as always happens, there are those buyers of products who give them more value for having something belonging to a limited series of units, than for the price they pay.

But the next cars will be much more expensive. The price of Lightyear One “Limited Edition” has been declared at a quarter of a million euros that is to say 100,000 euros more expensive than the initial version.

Anyway, According to the manufacturers of the Netherlands, those 250,000 euros do not only imply the purchase of the car. is also a way to invest in the companysince with that sum you participate through a loan convertible into sharesincluding accrued interest and discount on Lightyear titles. Besides, “Limited Edition” customers will be supervised from the first contact to the delivery and subsequent maintenance of their cars.

The aerodynamic profile of the Lightyear One has a highly developed treatment to be more effective and obtain better performance from its battery charge.

The Finnish company Valmet Automotive, formerly known as Saab-Valmet, will be in charge of mass production, which will begin in mid-2022 with the aim of producing 964 units.

So much Lightyear What Valmet they have a medium term plan for when the “One” models have already been manufactured. That plan is to develop a second, more compact and affordable model, which they will probably call the Lightyear Two. The development of this second model aims to be able to manufacture a solar electric car that can be bought for an approximate price of 30,000 euros and is expected to arrive for the year 2025.

