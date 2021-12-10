Production companies deal with Covid – PART 1

THE budgets of Italian production companies in 2020 they inexorably had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. If 2020 had opened in a positive way, both for the production sector and for the operation of cinemas, from March the whole world was then overwhelmed by the spread of the virus which led the authorities to issue a series of measures to stem the infection by limiting the performance of work and recreational activities. The economic situation was severely damaged, with the Italian cinemas being open in all for only 198 days. Therefore, for a large number of films produced by Italian audiovisual companies, the theatrical exploitation and the consequent revenues had to be postponed (if not canceled). And, given the situation, many companies have opted for a direct release on digital platforms. But how did the Italian production companies get out of it financially?

To answer the question, we went to view the budgets of the most important Italian audiovisual production houses. The results are summarized in table below which shows the main balance sheet items, comparing them with the previous year (2019); the prospectus is also published in the latest issue of Box Office, together with an in-depth analysis of the top 10 companies by value of production where their performance in 2020 is presented based on what is reported in the individual management reports.

All the data reported were taken from Duesse Communication srl using the online platform of Cparmi D&B (Crif Group) as a provider of information made public by the national Chambers of Commerce. At the time of going to press, the data of the companies Greenland, Pepito Produzioni and Tramp Limited are not available as they have not yet been made available by them and / or by the competent Chamber of Commerce.

Below are the cards of the top 5 companies, sorted by production value (the other 5 will be published tomorrow).

• IERVOLINO & LADY BACARDI ENTERTAINMENT

Iervolino Entertainment is a rapidly expanding reality (in June 2021, the company then changed its corporate name to Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment). Despite the pandemic that has led to the postponement of some productions and related deliveries, extending the time to generate cash, the group has in fact closed 2020 with a production value of over 117 million euros, with a growth of 46.24%. compared to the previous year, when the value was 80 million. 2020 also marked a profit of 18.6 million, in line with the 20.2 million of 2019. These excellent results – reads the management report – “are the result of investment choices in quality Intellectual Properties and production of web series and films intended essentially for international markets and, mainly, for use by the public in streaming “. Among the most successful productions made in 2020: the film Waiting for the Barbarians with Mark Rylance, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson (also distributed in Italian cinemas by the same company in September 2020, cashing in, in the Covid era, 538 thousand euros), and the first collections of the series Arctic Friends (landed on Apple TV and Amazon Prime platforms) e Puffins (with Johnny Depp as voice actor, distributed on Apple TV). Film and web series productions represent respectively 12% and 88% of total revenues.

• WILDSIDE

The pandemic has inevitably affected Wildside’s business, resulting – as the company itself points out – “significant slowdowns in the production of various projects with negative impacts both in terms of business volumes and margins following delays in delivering materials to broadcasters. “. The production value in 2020 was thus 85.5 million euros compared to 119.2 million in 2019; the net loss amounted to 3.5 million, against a profit for the year of 6.5 million in the previous year. Nonetheless, the company managed to record a positive operating result of € 2.7 million and an improvement in its net financial position. The major productions delivered in 2020 were: the series We Are Who We Are by Luca Guadagnino e The Mice 2 by Antonio Albanese; movies Sons (distributed in cinemas shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic, in January 2020, with a box office of 3.3 million) e Like a cat on the ring road 2 (released in theaters in August 2021, grossing € 3.2 million); the documentary My name is Francesco Totti (which, in its 3-day event-release in cinemas in October 2020, had raised almost 600 thousand euros). Launched, but not completed during the year: the web series for Amazon Bang bang baby, and the series Anna by Niccolò Ammaniti (whose shooting had been interrupted by the pandemic) e I was hoping de died first for Sky. From these, it is reasonable to expect significant future income, deriving from the agreements stipulated with distributors and broadcasters of international importance.

• CATTLEYA

Cattleya’s 2020 budget not only had to deal with the health and economic crisis created by the pandemic, but also had to deal with the sensational data of the previous year, in which the company had recorded its best performance ever. Therefore, the comparison with 2019 was overwhelming. In detail, 2020 revenues reached 67 million euros, against 109.3 million the previous year; The value of production also fell sharply from 131.8 million to 72.2 million. However, the subsidiary of ITV Studios closed 2020 with a net profit of 2.5 million. The significant decrease in revenues is attributable to the lower number of works (both TV series and films) completed, due to the postponement or suspension of filming: in 2019, 6 TV series were finalized, for a total of 38.9 million euros of revenues, compared to the 3 series of 2020 (Masantonio, Romulus, Suburra – Season 3), for an amount of 15.8 million. Furthermore, in 2020 no films produced by Cattleya were released in theaters. The revenues of the cinema segment in fact decreased by 65%, also because in 2020 only one film was made, among other things under a co-production regime: On vacation on Mars (for which, since the company did not handle the executive production and since the film was not released in theaters, no revenues were recorded either for tax credits or public grants). Finally, 2020 saw the postponement of an important film project: Who framed Santa Claus? by Alessandro Siani, initially scheduled for Christmas 2020, but postponed to the 2021 holidays.

• LOTUS PRODUCTION

The production value of the subsidiary of Leone Film Group is growing which, in 2020, reached almost 65 million euros, when, in the previous year, it was 52.8 million; a growth, therefore, of 22.93%. The financial statements as at 31 December 2020, on the other hand, closed with a negative sign, recording a net loss of 905,318 euros, compared to a profit for 2019 of 853,557 euros. Total revenues for 2020 were 37.6 euros, compared to 2019 when they were 34.2. In 2020, two films produced by Lotus were released in Italian cinemas: The best years by Gabriele Muccino who, brought to cinemas by 01 Distribution on February 13, 2020, just before the outbreak of the pandemic, came to gross 5.6 million euros (a result that would have been much higher in normal circumstances), and The right time by Vincenzo Marra, released on 2 July 2020 for Altre Storie, raising around 9 thousand euros. If the pandemic interrupted active production for several months (the sets were restarted in August 2020), filming of the series was nevertheless completed during the year under review. All Freud’s fault (available on Prime Video from February 2021), films My brother and my sister (Netflix) and For all life (in cinemas from the end of November 2021), as well as the making of the film in English Time is Up (in theaters at the end of October 2021), with Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, and the miniseries for Sky Alfredino – An Italian story.

• TAODUE

2020 was a golden year for Taodue. The company, which is part of the Mediaset group, in fact recorded 50.8 million euros as a value of production and 44 million in revenues. Overwhelming – positively – the comparison with 2019 when the production value had stopped at 19.9 million and revenues at 6.1 million. Furthermore, Taodue closed the 2020 fiscal year with a profit of almost 8 million while the previous year the accounts were at a loss of 6.3 million. The 2020 profit was calculated after amortization, depreciation and write-downs of € 20.6 million. The trend in 2020, a clear improvement compared to 2019, was determined by the revenues generated by the exploitation of Tolo Tolo by Checco Zalone which, released in cinemas on 1 January 2020 distributed by the associated company Medusa Film, grossed € 46.2 million; the film then generated revenues of € 23.8 million deriving from the sale of the exploitation of the television rights to the parent company RTI. In addition to the exploitation of Tolo Tolo, among other significant events for the company’s 2020 financial year, it should be noted that, in September 2020, the shooting of the film based on the story of Yara Gambiraso directed by Marco Tullio Giordana had begun; the film saw a partnership deal with Netflix (where it was released on November 5, 2021 after a three-day theatrical release). Finally, in 2020 the sale of the French-language remake right of Where am I going?

