production down 20% – Nerd4.life

Nintendo Switch is facing the crisis of components just like PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as several other product categories – this will result in a drop in production equal to 20% for the current fiscal year.

According to Intel, these inventory problems will last until 2023, and Nintendo has had to revise its estimates accordingly, aiming to produce a total of around 24 million of Swtich between now and March 2022.

Originally the estimate of the Kyoto house spoke of 30 million consoles, but it is clear that the strategies relating to any alternative supplies have not paid off, given that the figure has been revised downwards.

Indeed the president Shuntaro Furukawa he admitted long ago that at the moment the company is unable to produce the quantity of consoles necessary to satisfy an always rather high demand.

The estimate of the 24 million Nintendo Switch for the current fiscal year represents in fact a further rehash compared to the forecasts made previously, inevitably lower than the 28.83 million sold in fiscal 2020.