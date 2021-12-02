production ended for an actor from the cast

Aquaman 2 should arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022

Aquaman 2 (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) is the new feature film from the house Detective Comics directed by James Wan (The evocation – The Conjuring, Beyond the Boundaries of Evil – Insidious 2), who also shot the first film chapter reserved for the beefy aquatic superhero played by Jason Momoa. Well, we don’t know much about this new chapter except that two iconic antagonists of the previous film will return Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) And King Orm / Ocean Master (Patrick Wilson). The name, on the other hand, suggests that the Atlanteans could deal with another underwater reality, Necrus, where people hostile to our heroes live.

Either way, we knew the production of Aquaman 2 was still ongoing even though, judging by some recent claims, it may be over. One of the actors in the cast, the legendary Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, The expendables) who returns in the role of King Nereus, in a recent interview for SlashFilm, stated that his work on the set is finished that he had a lot of fun and that we should expect a great movie. It is unclear, therefore, if the shooting is over for everyone or if only this actor has ended his participation, although we believe that the latter option is more likely, considering his secondary role.

Yes. I just finished it actually. It was shot in London. I just finished it. It is a really good movie. Good script, great people and a good director. I think it will probably be a great, great success ”.

Aquaman 2 is produced by Warner Bros., DC Entertainment and Atomic Monster with a screenplay written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. The cast, on the other hand, also sees the participation of Amber Heard in the part of Mera, Nicole Kidman that embodies Atlanna, Temuera Morrison who interprets Tom Curry, Pilou Asbæk in a mysterious role (perhaps another villain) and many others. The realization should arrive in theaters around the world in 2022, specifically on December 16.

