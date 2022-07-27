Production of Spain’s “green gold” in danger due to extreme drought

In scorching heat, Felipe Elvira inspects the branches of his olive trees, which stretch as far as the eye can see on a dusty hill in southern Spain. “In these, there are no olives. It’s all dry,” he throws out worriedly.

Owner with his son of a 100-hectare farm in Jaén, the cradle of olive oil in Andalusia, this 68-year-old olive grower is at risk of losing a large part of his harvest due to the extreme drought in the country.

“Here we are used to drought, but to this degree, no,” sighs this sixty-year-old with a plaid shirt, white hair and bushy eyebrows. “Before, 800 liters of water fell per square meter per year. Now we are going to have 300 or 400 liters, nothing more… It rains less and less,” he laments.

On the front line of Europe in the face of the effects of climate change, Spain has suffered three exceptional heat waves since May, which have further weakened crops that had already suffered a drier-than-normal winter.

“Olive trees are trees that are very resistant to water stress,” explains Juan Carlos Hervás, an agricultural engineer at the COAG agricultural union. But when there is extreme heat “they activate physiological mechanisms to protect themselves: they don’t die, but the production doesn’t take place,” he adds.

Very bad news for olive growers in the region. “In dry land (without irrigation), we will not reach 20% of the average production of the last five years. And in irrigated land, we will have 50 or 60%,” predicts the technician.

“Dramatic Situation”

The water reserves, indeed, are anemic. “The supply of water in Andalusia depends on the Guadalquivir basin, which supplies almost the entire region”, which is in “an absolutely dramatic situation”, underlines Rosario Jiménez, professor of hydrology at the University of Jaén.

According to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the reserves fed by the river and its tributaries are currently only at 30% of their capacity. Some reservoirs “have even dropped to levels of less than 10%, or are already practically dry,” insists the researcher.

A consequence of climate change and its extreme weather episodes, which farmers in the region have been observing for years.

“Every time it rains less than before and when it rains, it does so torrentially: it produces a large runoff, and the land doesn’t have time to store it,” explains Juan Carlos Hervás.

According to a study published in early July in the journal Nature Geoscience, the Iberian Peninsula had not been so arid for a millennium. And the phenomenon will continue to worsen, with the risk of seriously affecting some crops such as vineyards and olive trees.

A prospect that could be catastrophic in Spain, where almost half of the planet’s olive oil is produced, with 3.6 billion euros of exports per year.

“Many towns in the province depend on the olive tree. If it no longer produces, there is no more income,” emphasizes Hervás.

“The countdown begins”

According to COAG, seven out of ten hectares in Spain are currently cultivated without irrigation. But with the rise in temperatures, 80% of the dry land plots in Andalusia could no longer be “suitable for growing olive groves”, at least for certain varieties.

The quality of the production could also decrease since farmers will have to “make early harvests” of less mature olives, this union insists in a report entitled “The countdown begins.”

To limit losses, some might be tempted to increase the number of irrigated plots. But this solution would weaken the reserves a little more, at a time when southern Spain is already targeting the overexploitation of water in intensive crops

Today, “agriculture takes 70 or 80% of the resources,” says Rosario Jiménez, who says she fears that there will be a lack of water in some towns, which are already facing “specific water cuts.”

From his land, Felipe Elvira is aware of the problem. “The aquifer is going to end up depleted, water is needed for everyone”, recognizes the farmer, “not very optimistic” for the future: “honestly, I don’t know what we are going to do.”