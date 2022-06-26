Productions where LGBT+ characters have stood out

The series and movies are becoming more inclusive and to prove it, we present you to different LGBT characters that have become an icon for the community.

Rue and Jules from Euphoria

In euphoria we meet Rue Bennett, who is played by Zendaya, and Jules Vaugh, two friends who establish a romantic relationship, throughout different chapters, while dodging the problems of adolescence. Rules is one of the most recent couples that became a benchmark for the LGBT community.

Omar and Ander de Elite

Omander is one of the different couples that emerged in the series Elite and it is known in this way thanks to the union between Omar and Ander, who little by little knew how to overcome the obstacles that stood between them, to establish a relationship and love each other unconditionally, while they remained together.

Sara and Carlota in Las Chicas del Cable

we not only see LGBT couples in the series that take place during the current era, we also see them in the stories that are set in other decades, such as in The Cable Girls, where Sara and Carlota defend their love despite the conditions they face. In this series you even see how Sara becomes Oscar, the person she always dreamed of.

Mitchell and Cam from Modern Family

Mitchell and Cam are not just two LGBT characters who appear in a series, since they managed to portray the diversity of families, after they made the decision to adopt Lilly. The production of Modern Family even considered working on a spin-off that would continue the story of this couple, but this idea did not continue.

Lily and Ola in Sex Education

The Sex Education youth series addresses issues of sexual diversity, among the different stories is that of Ola and Lily, two LGBT characters who discover to be pansexual and who little by little get involved in a sentimental relationship full of love, support, passion and fun.

Moose and Kevin from Riverdale

In Riverdale are also included LGBT characters like Moose and Kevin. In this story Moose kept the attraction he feels for men for some time, but he had a secret relationship with Kevin, who throughout different chapters tried to support him so that he would listen to his feelings and enjoy his sexual preferences.

Clark and Lexa in The 100

Although the love of the warriors did not last many chapters, it caused an impact among the fans of the series, because Clark, the protagonist, went from being a heterosexual character to discovering her sexuality in different ways, throughout the series, in where he always made clear the love he experienced for Lexa.

Princess Bubblegum and Marceline

Cartoons have also included LGBT charactersT, such is the case of Adventure Timea Cartoon Network cartoon, where the relationship that was created between Princess Bubblegum and Marceline is shown, who were initially presented as enemies but who later ended up involved in a sentimental relationship, which was revealed until the end of the series animated.

Sophia in Orange Is The New Black

Although it is not a lgbt couple as such, it is worth highlighting the character of Sophia, who became an iconic figure for the LGBT community. Sophia is a trans woman who makes visible the Obstacles Faced by People Seeking a Transition.

