Productivity grows with the pandemic (thanks to smart working and digital): data- Corriere.it

In 2020 – in full pandemic – labor productivity increased by 1.3% in a single year as a result of a decline in hours worked more intense than that of value added (respectively -13.0% and -11.8% ). The positive dynamics of productivity follows a long period of very slow growth (0.5% on average in the years 2014-2020). Thus a note released by Istat. Which explains: the productivity of labor increased markedly in the sector of financial and insurance activities (6.3%), in information and communication services, in the education, health and social assistance sector (5.7%) and, to an extent more contained, in Construction (2.8%). The most significant decline was recorded in Agriculture (-3.9%). In Industry, labor productivity showed weak growth (+ 0.1%), after much more marked annual average growth rates in previous years.

The exploit of services

The growth of productivity is therefore concentrated above all in services. From banks to insurance companies: these are largely sectors that have focused on smart working. There is no doubt, smart working increases productivity – says Mariano Corso, director of the Observatory on agile work at the Milan Polytechnic -. Indeed, we estimate that now with the return of 2.5 million workers who could very well work remotely, there is a 1.63% loss of productivity for this working population. The growth in labor productivity recorded in 2020 (+ 1.3%) mainly due to the positive contributions for 0.6 percentage points of the activities of commerce, transport, hotels and public businesses, for 0.4 points of education, health and social assistance, and for 0.3 points of construction, the Istat report continues. In practice, the sectors that have remained closed have reduced the hours worked but have invented ways to keep at least a slice of their business. Let’s think, for example, of home deliveries to bars and restaurants. The positive contributions to the productivity growth of the other sectors are weaker. In industry in the strict sense, productivity decreased -0.9 percentage points. This is also not surprising: making factories work with masks, sanitizers and more complicated spacing. On balance, the pandemic has pushed services – the macro sector with the structurally lowest productivity – to reinvent themselves and make a qualitative leap through digitization and new organizational models.



