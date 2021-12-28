Products on offer at the end of December: get ready to stock up

There are some products that are on offer at the end of December, this means that these are the right days to be able to stock them.

We have now reached the end of the year 2021 and the end of the month of December. In recent weeks everyone has run wildly for Christmas gifts, typical products, such as pandoro and panettone. But now Christmas is over and some products are falling in price.

For this reason you will find many in supermarkets products on offer these days and, therefore, it would be very smart to take advantage of them. Buying now for little money and then storing in the coming months would make us save and enjoy some foods even out of season.

Of course, if stored in the right way, and we will give you some advice, you will have these products even for 3-4 months. But let’s see in detail what you should stock up in these hours.

Products on offer at the end of December: what to stock up on

The first thing you need to buy and keep are the citrus fruits. Now you will find a huge availability. So get ready and take as many lemons, oranges and tangerines as you can. Think that these fruits can very well leave them on the terrace and they will also keep up to 4 months if they do not take the sunlight. Or, you can squeeze them, make juice bottles out of them and freeze them.

Even the vegetables will be on offer, especially cabbage, broccoli, artichokes and cauliflower. These too can freeze. Wash them well, cut them into slices and put everything in the freezer. When it is time to consume, take them out and immediately think about cooking. Also, think about the cheese. Triangles of vacuum-packed Grana Padano and Parmigiano Reggiano, present in unsold baskets, will be available loose at a low price.

For the logic of unsold things made especially for Christmas, in the days immediately following there will be a very important drop in the Christmas baskets. Some products, such as cheeses, will be sold loose but for very few euros, so take advantage of them now. As well as they will drop to half price pandoro and panettone. You can get more, after all the holidays are not over yet.

Don’t forget about the apples and of chestnuts that you will find for very little money. Finally, take those too gift packages which are no longer needed and which for this reason will be practically given away. For you, however, they could come in handy next year.