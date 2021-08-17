News

Prof. Angelo Ciavarella (Bitcoin, Petrolio, Fed) speaks out

There is a tightening in the supply of new US government bonds, reducing expectations that the Federal Reserve’s withdrawal of its crisis-era stimulus programs could drive Treasury prices lower and consequently raise yields.

Investors amassed $ 126 billion of new Treasury debt in three auctions this week, as the latest sign of robust demand for highly rated bonds. The demonstration comes after the Treasury Department said it could start cutting bond sales this November, the first reduction in five years, as funding needs for stimulus programs declined.

These dynamics should provide a favorable wind for the Treasury market. This comes at a time when the Fed is considering when to “taper” its bond purchases, something many analysts expect will push yields higher.

The level of US bond yields is critical to American and global economies as they determine the cost of funding for a wide range of assets, with lower yields considered more accommodative to growth than higher ones.

“The offering is a great story that is not talked about,” said Greg Peters, multi-sector manager and fixed income strategy at PGIM. “The fundamentals ultimately drive things, but I think the lack of supply. . . make tapering [Fed] somewhat irrelevant “.

As the job market recovers from the pandemic and inflation rises at its fastest pace in 13 years, the Fed has begun to discuss when it might start cutting its bond purchases. Vice President Richard Clarida said last week that he will support a reduction announcement this year if the economy continues to progress as expected.

