PROF. LENOCI ALWAYS MOVING FOR YOUR APULIA – Country Italy Press





Not even this summer has stopped a moment. I would be curious to know how many hours he spent on the train, in the car, on the plane, to be present at all the appointments he had in his Puglia. To lecture on the topics that are most dear to him – food and wine tourism, tailoring tourism, religious tourism – as well as those concerning his profession as a university teacher: banks, football team budgets, sustainability budgets, the Desi: “Digital economy and society index” elaborated by the European Commission, from which our region comes out with bruised bones. Everywhere getting ovations.

He has been to Puglia several times, interspersing his dialogues with a large and chosen audience with jumps to Milan for work reasons. In his capacity as honorary president of the “Pugliesi a Milano”, he connected with those who had gathered in Bari at the headquarters of the Puglia Region for the “Walking in the Next Puglia” event and shouted to the young people and talents that “The future is now. Just walk with your feet on the ground. Ready to climb over obstacles and climb walls “.

In short, you need to wear wings and fly. Explain all the energies we have inside; give free rein to our potential to create values, be architects of a new Renaissance, a civilization of wisdom of life, of beauty, of goodness. It is necessary to give ever greater impetus to brilliant people, to researchers, to the masters of education, of training, who favor the growth of the individual, expand the space in which he moves, freeing him from the shackles that condition him.

These are the prevailing themes that prof. Francesco Lenoci exalts every time he is called to address the public. When he doesn’t talk about Puglia, as in the fifth edition of the “Giuseppe Fasano – Grottaglie, the city of ceramics” Prize, we find him in Milan, Verona, Rome and Tuscany.

In a recent conference he invented the slogan “Everyone crazy for Puglia”. How can you not be crazy about Puglia, he shouted, exalting the audience.

Just go to Taranto and wait from the Rotonda for the sunsets that reach the sky over the Aragonese Castle, pride of the city, or the Mar Piccolo to admire its piers, the lapping of the water against the hulls, the mussel garden, the gold of the Bimare to feel ecstatic.

In Sant’Agata di Puglia, looking out over the Carapelle valley, you are delighted at the sight of the splendid panorama of the Tavoliere delle Puglie.

In Serracapriola you can extend your gaze to the Tremiti Islands.

In Trani, where Frederick II had his last castle built, the city where the wedding between Elena and Manfredi took place.

In Polignano a mare, the city of Domenico Modugno, with its beautiful transparent sea, its picturesque countryside with armies of prickly pears.

In Monopoli, in whose port the fishing boats land the fish in front of dozens of buyers….

Puglia is a mosaic of natural beauty. There is no country in Puglia that does not boast its own. And Lenoci knows all the gems of his land, and also the events that took place there.

At Cellino San Marco he dusted off a ’75 film by Milos Forman. Title: “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest”. “When the character played by Jack Nicholson arrives at the hospital and meets his colleagues for the first time, he asks them a question: ‘Are you all crazy?'”. The answer, unanimous and illuminated by festive smiles, was a “Yes”. And then he asked the audience if she was crazy about Puglia. Yes, he pressed with a poem by Alda Merini: “I don’t need money / I need feelings, words. / Of wisely chosen words / of flowers called thoughts / of roses called presences / of dreams that inhabit the trees / of songs that make statues dance / of stars that murmur in the ears of lovers / I need poetry … “.

And then he took many steps backwards. Milan, December 1st 2003, at the Angelicum, with Giuseppe Giacovazzo, Giuseppe De Tomaso, Dino Abbascià, Father Eligio and Al Bano at his side, who with his voice made the theater tremble. The book “Puglia: his heart” by the former director of “La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno”, Giacovazzo, was presented. An enjoyable book, a journey through the characteristics of Puglia and the Apulians, the stories, the legends, the beauties, the characters, the habit of some Apulians transplanted to Milan to disguise themselves, speaking the Milanese dialect … Lenoci was among the speakers ( on that occasion, Father Eligio, before the microphones turned on, told me outright that he had no sympathy for journalists. newspapers at every issue of Gianni Rivera’s friend).

On 25 September Lenoci landed again in Martina, happy with his role as president of an all-female jury for the Competition of Ideas Award: “Women for a rural and circular economy”, organized by the Soroptimist Club. The ceremony at the Regia Equestrian Station with breathtaking views over the Itria Valley. Among the jurors Antonella Baccaro, journalist of the “Corriere della Sera”. Two young graduates were awarded, who presented the “Opuntia” project, a project that goes in the direction desired by Don Tonino Bello, when he said: “It is no longer enough to state Hope, but it must be organized”.

On the occasion, Lenoci also received an award: a sculpture depicting a rampant horse. Work that seems to symbolize the life of Francesco Lenoci, professor of Methodologies and quantitative company determinations at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, author of 35 books, Patriae Decus of the City of Martina Franca, honorary president of the “Pugliesi a Milano” : life spent galloping from one city to another, often making locals discover the joys of the places where they live.

Lenoci is an enthusiastic, cultured, generous person. He was exultant, moved, when a friend, the poetess Benedetta Caterina pointed out to him a page from the book “The game of truths” by Sveva Casati Modignani (a splendid book), in which Dino Abbascià, a great friend who died years ago, is mentioned. Enlightened, dynamic and full of ideas fruit and vegetable entrepreneur, president of the Apulian Regional Association of Milan:

“Alessandro Franzini came to Tavernolo offering her a basket full of fruit so beautiful it seemed fake. ‘Did you plunder an orchard of paradise?’ Malvina asked him. ‘You said it. I took out a loan with Abbascià, who assured me that every peach, plum, apricot, cherry has the thaumaturgical power to defeat the pains of love ‘, explained the brother-in-law with a joking attitude. Carlin took over the basket and took it to the kitchen…. ”.

Teresa Gentile, journalist and soul of the cultural association of Palazzo Recupero, in Martina Franca, defined Lenoci as “a daring leader of the avant-garde martinese-Lombard culture armies, which sees many women active protagonists of an epochal change with many entrepreneur girls, fashion creators, breeders, discoverers of talents, active protagonists in various associations and in every profession “.

At the time I met a representative of the “women of wine” of Manduria and I had for the umpteenth time the confirmation of the organizational skills, intelligence, intuition, tenacity … of the female gender. Long live Puglia, Long live women.