Profeco gives you some tips to learn to have a healthy diet

A healthy nutrition and balanced is key to keeping our organism in the best possible condition, this he knows PROPHECY and that is why he shares his best advice to maintain a diet that helps you have a good health condition already prevent diseases.

Check the portions and food groups

It is important that your foods have the proportion suitable for each food group according to your nutritional needsa variety wide range of foods will allow you to obtain different nutrients so that your diet can be complete and healthy.

kitchen at home

When it comes to crafting foods to buy them made, the best thing will always be to cook your own food at homethis way you can have a better control what do you eat and the nutrients that your body receives, although it seems complex, in the long run this will bring you many Benefits.

Avoid junk food

The junk food and the sugary drinks they can bring several problems so it is important to read and be informed about the products that we are consuming, especially paying attention to the nutrients that they contribute to body and how many of these represent in our feeding daily, in order to avoid excess substances such as fats or the sugars.

Avoid junk food, high in fat and sugar. Photo: Shutterstock

Consume local and seasonal

Consume local products and eat seasonal foods will also allow you to carry a feeding much more healthy why only eat the same food group on a daily basis, remember that it is important variety to get more food balanced and healthy, as well as cover your nutritional needs.