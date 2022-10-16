professional grandmothers of Ana de Armas, Adria Arjona and Eiza González

Lupe Vélez, Dolores del Río and Katy Jurado | Photos: Getty Images

Ana de Armas, Adria Arjona and Eiza González are the Latin divas of Hollywood today, however, these actresses are walking the paths opened by stars like Dolores del Río, Lupe Vélez and Katy Jurado, who conquered the mecca of cinema when they movies were in black and white and crossing the border was almost a feat of superhumans, or superhumans, as in their case.

The three were on the list of the most sought-after celebrities in international cinema and managed to stay in their place of honor for years, even when others like Silvia Pinal and Angélica María gave up their dreams of succeeding on the big screen in English.

That’s why when you see Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’, Adria Arjona in ‘Andor’ and Eiza González in “Extrapolations”, remember the trio of extraordinary Mexican women who made room for them.

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Velez

The first of the group was Lupe Vélez, an actress, singer and dancer born in San Luis Potosí, who had already positioned herself in silent movies, before she was given the opportunity to become the muse of great directors such as DW Griffith, Victor Fleming and Cecil B. DeMille. The latter is so important in the history of Hollywood that the most important honorary award given by the Oscars bears her name.

Velez’s films were largely responsible for us Latinas having a reputation for being “racy.”

Lupe Vélez’s characters were boisterous, sensual, explosive, temperamental Latinas defined as a “Mexican spitfire”, a Mexican woman who breathes fire. ‘Dinamita Mexicana’, ‘La Chinampina’ and ‘Chica Chile Picante’ were some of the nicknames with which she was identified. Among her most famous films are ‘The Wolf Song’ (1929), ‘Palooka’ (1932), ‘Laughing Boy’ (1934), ‘Hollywood Party’ (1934) and ‘La Zandunga’ (1938).

However, his personal life was more interesting than his great professional achievements. Vélez was married to actor Johnny Weissmuller, famous for being the first to play ‘Tarzan’ in black and white movies. She was also the girlfriend of Gary Cooper, Charlie Chaplin and Clark Gable, the protagonist of ‘Gone with the Wind’.

Vélez was a kind of Cardi B of ‘Old Hollywood’. She was haughty, foul-mouthed, and feisty. She is a lover of boxing and fights, she did not measure herself when getting into the ring to narrate the fight or encourage her favorite. It was said that she helped her father fire shots during the Mexican Revolution. Her explosive romances and her unexpected reactions have led forensic psychiatrists to speculate that perhaps the artist suffered from bipolar disorder. Unfortunately, Lupe Vélez died of suicide in 1944.

Maria de los Dolores Asunsolo and Lopez Negrete

The “elegant and sophisticated” response to Vélez was Dolores del Río. Born in Victoria de Durango, the artist arrived in Hollywood in 1925. The success of her world cinema films such as Resurrection (1927), Ramona (1928) and Evangeline (1929) earned her the nickname “The female Latin Lover”.

Dolores Del Río, one of the great muses of Old Hollywood (Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images)

During the early years of sound cinema Dolores del Río managed to stay on top with films like Bird of Paradise (1932), Flying Down to Rio (1933) and Madame Du Barry (1934). However, when her star in Hollywood began to fade, the artist made a masterful move: she returned to Mexico to continue her career there.

Del Río became the muse of Emilio “El Indio” Fernández and put her to star in five of his most famous films, all alongside Pedro Armendariz, these are Wild Flower (1943), María Candelaria (1943), Las Abandonadas ( 1944), Bugambilia (1945) and La malquerida (1949).

Plaque honoring the beauty of Dolores del Río. Courtesy Masque IV/Wikimedia Commons

The image that Dolores del Río promoted in Hollywood was that of an aristocrat of Mexican high society, which was based on reality. Her father was a banker and her mother was a Spanish royal heiress.

His most notorious romance was with the famous director Orson Welles, who is one of the most revered in world cinema. Her movie ‘Citizen Kane’, which she made when she was Del Rio’s partner, is considered a masterpiece.

In the 60s and 70s, Dolores del Río managed to travel between Mexico and the United States through a door that was later closed and only the streaming platforms were able to reopen and that artists like Ana de la Reguera, Diego Luna and Gael crossed. Garcia Bernal, among others. She also produced on Broadway and in her later years she devoted herself to philanthropy.

Dolores del Río died on April 11, 1983, after suffering for years from osteomyelitis, hepatitis B and arthritis. That day she had received an invitation to attend the Oscars. Her remains rest in the Rotunda of Illustrious Persons of the Civil Pantheon of Dolores, the largest cemetery in Mexico, located in the Mexican capital.

Maria Cristina Estela Marcela Jurado Garcia

The first Latin American actress to win a Golden Globe and to be nominated for an Oscar was Katy Jurado, who made history in Hollywood in more ways than one, she was also the first Mexican actress to meet Queen Elizabeth II, she worked with Grace Kelly, Anthony Quinn, John Wayne, Kirk Douglas, Gary Cooper and, while we’re talking royalty, “The King” Elvis Presley.

Born on January 16, 1924, Jurado knew from a very young age that the performing arts were her thing, so much so that when her first film was proposed to her, she signed the contract without her parents’ authorization and almost ended up locked up in a punishment convent. She already had 10 films in her artistic career and she had even worked with Pedro Infante, when she was discovered by the filmmaker Budd Boetticher and the western actor John Wayne, who took her to Hollywood.

Vélez was very strategic when it came to leading her career and, although she shone in Hollywood – her most recognized role was that of Helen Ramírez in the movie ‘High Noon’ – she never stopped working in Mexico. For this reason, in addition to her Golden Globe and her Oscar nomination, she also won an Ariel Award, the highest film award in her country, for her performance in ‘El Bruto’, a film by Spanish director Luis Bunuel.

Katy Jurado and Elvis Presley on the set of the movie ‘Stay Away Joe’ in 1968. (FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)

Katy Jurado was married twice, although she has admitted that neither of her husbands, Víctor Velásquez and Ernest Borgnine, was the love of her life. She saved that title for western writer Louis L’Amour, with whom she corresponded for years but did not have an extensive love affair. Of course, the actress had well-known romances such as the one she had with Marlon Brando, with whom she began dating when she was still dating Rita Moreno, and with the Dominican playboy Porfirio Rubirosa.

This artist was so prolific and a lover of acting that she even has soap operas on her resume. These are Beyond the Bridge (1993) and I keep loving you (1996). She two years she returned to Hollywood, where she participated in ‘The Hi-Lo Country’. That same year she appeared in ‘The Gospel of Wonders’ by Arturo Ripstein.

His last film ‘A secret of hope’ was released in 2002, after his death on July 5 of that same year due to respiratory problems and kidney failure.

These three divas were powerful, talented and left such a deep mark that thanks to them stars like Salma Hayek, Penélope Cruz, Zoe Saldaña, Rosario Dawson, Sofía Vergara and others first and now Ana, Adria and Eiza made their way. Their heiresses owe them a great debt.

