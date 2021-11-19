Professional Networks and integrated group medicines arrive

With today’s resolution, the Provincial Agreements of general practitioners of 5 October 2021 are therefore approved by the Executive, with which it was envisaged the possibility that the doctors in charge of provisional primary care can join the existing associations and receive the relative remuneration, and of November 9, 2021, which governs the local professional networks and integrated group medicines.

In detail, with the agreement of October 5, 2021 provision is made for the possibility for primary care doctors provisionally appointed to join the association forms and receive specific remuneration; this in order to allow the associative forms, pending the insertion of a new doctor in the area, can continue to operate and guarantee more extensive assistance to citizens, avoiding the risk of dissolution caused by the impossibility of working with a reduced number of components.

With the agreement of November 9, 2021 some innovations are introduced in the organizational forms of primary care and further incentives are foreseen for doctors. These are the main news: