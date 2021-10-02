Professional photographed? Filming locations of the 1994 film

With prolific French director Luc Besson in the director’s chair, “Léon: The Professional” is an action-packed 1994 classic project that offers a compelling look at the stereotype of the stone-cold killer often portrayed in film. The story follows angry but kindhearted “caretaker” Leon, who takes custody of 12-year-old Matilda after her family was killed in an ambush by a group of corrupt DEA agents.

After Matilda’s unbearable loss, she wants Leon to train her in her profession so that she can take revenge on those who killed her family. In addition to Jean Reno and Gary Oldman who head the acting department, teenager Natalie Portman is in her first film performance. Most of the story takes place against the urban backdrop of New York City, and you may wonder if the film was shot on location. If so, let’s share everything we know with you!

Lyon: location for professional filming

“Léon: The Professional” was shot in various locations in the United States and France. Principal shooting is said to have started on June 1, 1993 and ended on October 7, 1993. Now, we walk you through the exact locations where the film was shot!

New York, New York

Most of the film was shot on locations throughout New York City. A vast metropolitan city located within the homonymous state, The City that Never Sleeps is also a coveted production site frequented by filmmakers and crews. The film’s first founding sequences take us to the streets of New York City. Shot on 7th Avenue, West 54th Street, East Broadway, Market Street, Mulberry Street and Grand Street.

Leon works for Tony, who owns a restaurant in Little Italy. These sequences were shot at Guido’s Supreme Macaroni Restaurant, a lively Italian restaurant located at 511 9th Avenue. According to sources, the place was destroyed around 2007.

Leon goes shopping from a store located at the intersection of East 97th Street and Park Avenue and heads to his apartment. The exterior shots of his condo were taken at 71 East 97th Street and Park Avenue.

In a hotel, a young Matilda loses her family in an ambush by DEA agents. The hotel scenes were shot in different locations and were later edited together. The exterior footage was shot outside a property at 71 97th Street in the Upper East Side of the Manhattan area. The hotel’s walkways and stairways were captured in the historic Chelsea Hotel building. This charming Old Town hotel is located at 222 West 23rd Street in Manhattan.

Filming was also done extensively in other parts of the Manhattan area. This included East Harlem, Spanish Harlem, El Barrio, Wall Street, Chinatown, Times Square, and the Upper East Side neighborhood. In one scene, viewers can also recognize the Pine Bank Arch Bridge in Central Park.

Some outdoor scenes were shot at the National Hotel on 7th Avenue and West 42nd Street in Manhattan. Manhattan City Hall, an office building located on 1 Center Street, represents the DEA office in the film.

The crew also filmed sequences in other parts of Manhattan, such as crossing Delancey Street, Allen Street, and 7th Avenue between West 55th and 56th Street. Some scenes were shot at 3812 Broadway and West 159th Street in Harlem. The film also shows the Roosevelt Island Tramway, which connects the island to Manhattan.

Hoboken, New Jersey

Important scenes were also shot in the city of Hoboken in Hudson County, New Jersey. The final sequence was filmed at the Stevens Institute of Technology, a private university located at 1 Castle Point Terrace in Hoboken. Home of music icon Frank Sinatra, Hoboken is steeped in cultural spirit galore.

The old industrial port of Hoboken has been transformed into a series of parks overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Therefore, it is not surprising that Hoboken in New York has appeared in several films, including Sergio Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in America” and the classic drama “Basketball Diaries”. Some scenes were also shot in the city of West New York, in Hudson County.

Paris, France

Most of the indoor sequences were shot in a studio located in Paris. Given Besson’s French background, the director found it easier to do much of the production in a studio in the beautiful city. The interior of the Lyon apartment was built from scratch.

