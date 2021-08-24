News

Professional traders skeptical of Bitcoin’s recent $ 50,000 recovery from CoinTelegraph

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


Professional traders skeptical of Bitcoin’s recent recovery at $ 50,000

Yesterday, the price of (BTC) returned to $ 50,000 and there is no doubt that the positive rally of 47% over the past 30 days was mainly fueled by whale build-up, adoption. institutional and rumors of a possible approval of an exchange-traded fund (EFT) by US regulators.

Despite the positive news, some professional traders active on crypto exchanges and derivatives analysis do not appear to have been shaken by the recent rally to the $ 50,000 resistance.

Will Clemente, a young crypto analyst, highlighted the accumulation by addresses containing from 1,000 to 10,000 BTC:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

901
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
720
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
708
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
544
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
542
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
533
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
519
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
479
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
458
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
446
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top