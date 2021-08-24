Professional traders skeptical of Bitcoin’s recent $ 50,000 recovery from CoinTelegraph



Professional traders skeptical of Bitcoin’s recent recovery at $ 50,000



Yesterday, the price of (BTC) returned to $ 50,000 and there is no doubt that the positive rally of 47% over the past 30 days was mainly fueled by whale build-up, adoption. institutional and rumors of a possible approval of an exchange-traded fund (EFT) by US regulators.

Despite the positive news, some professional traders active on crypto exchanges and derivatives analysis do not appear to have been shaken by the recent rally to the $ 50,000 resistance.

Will Clemente, a young crypto analyst, highlighted the accumulation by addresses containing from 1,000 to 10,000 BTC:

