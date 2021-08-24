Professional traders skeptical of Bitcoin’s recent recovery at $ 50,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price plunged back to $ 50,000 yesterday and there is no doubt that the positive rally of 47% over the past 30 days was mainly fueled by whale build-up. institutional adoption and rumors of a possible approval of an exchange-traded fund (EFT) by US regulators.

Despite the positive news, some professional traders active on crypto exchanges and derivatives analysis do not appear to have been shaken by the recent rally to the $ 50,000 resistance.

Will Clemente, a young crypto analyst, highlighted the accumulation by addresses containing from 1,000 to 10,000 BTC:

“The price dropped today as the whale reserves rose by ~ 13,000 BTC. Funny how things go.”

Price down today while whale holdings went up by ~ 13,000 BTC. Funny how that works. pic.twitter.com/a6tb2DiqxH – Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo have partnered with New York Digital Investment Group, a technology and financial services firm, to offer Bitcoin funds for their wealth management clients.

Positive expectations have been amplified following the latest statement by Gary Gensler, president of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, who suggested an opening to approval of ETF products exposed to regulated Bitcoin futures contracts under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Further optimistic news concerns Bitcoin’s hash rate: up by 5% in the last week, it marks 123 esahash per second today. Despite the drastic 30% drop caused by the Chinese regulatory crackdown, the network continues to demonstrate its operational resilience.

The futures premium remained stable

One way to assess the sentiment of professional traders is certainly the analysis of the premium in the futures market. It measures the gap between quarterly contracts and current spot price levels. In healthy markets, an annualized premium of 6% to 14% is expected, in line with the stablecoin lending rate.

However, a backwardation scenario occurs during bear markets, as the indicator either clears or goes negative.

BTC Futures Contracts Premium for September on OKEx. Source: TradingView

For the past three weeks, the September contract has maintained a 0.7% premium, which equates to an annualized rate of 7%. Although far from the negative range, this shows a lack of confidence, despite the fact that the price of Bitcoin has grown by 27% over the same period.

Options markets confirm neutral sentiment

To exclude specific externalities of futures instruments, option markets should also be analyzed. Whenever market makers and professional traders tend higher, they demand a higher premium on call options. This trend causes a delta skew of -25%.

A slope indicator that fluctuates between -7% and + 7% is generally considered to be neutral. On the other hand, the parameter moves above this range whenever the downside protection is more expensive.

Deribit options on Bitcoin, 25% delta skew. Source: Laevitas

The 25% delta skew failed to show significantly higher costs for upside protection, which would have caused the index to move below the -7% threshold.

Both futures tools, used primarily by whales and arbitrage desks, do not reflect the same euphoric optimism seen on Twitter by small traders.

As a result, there is strong evidence showing that professional traders are not at all sure about buying at current levels.

