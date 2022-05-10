Professional traders take a hands-off approach as Bitcoin price explores new lows

The current 20% drop in Bitcoin (BTC) over the last four days has put the price at its lowest level in nine months and, although these movements may seem extraordinary, a good number of large listed companies and commodities faced challenges. a similar fix. For example, natural gas futures corrected 15.5% in 4 days and nickel futures traded 8% lower on May 9.

Other victims of the correction are multiple companies of $10 billion or more in market capitalization that are listed on US exchanges. Bill.com (BILL) traded down 30%, while Cloudflare (NET) posted a 25.4% price correction. Dish Network (DISH) also faced a 25.1% drop and Ubiquiti (UI) trading fell 20.4%.

Persistent weakness in economic data indicates that a recession is looming. At the same time, the US Federal Reserve reversed its expansionary incentives and now intends to reduce its balance sheet by $1 trillion. On May 5, Germany also reported that factory orders were down 4.7% from the previous month. Unit labor costs in the United States showed an increase of 11.6% on the same day.

This bearish macro scenario may partly explain why Bitcoin and risk assets continue to correct, but taking a closer look at how professional traders position themselves can also provide useful insight.

Bitcoin futures premium has stabilized at 2.5%

To understand if the recent price action reflects the sentiment of top traders, look at the Bitcoin futures contract premium, also known as the “base rate.”

Unlike a perpetual contract, these fixed-calendar futures do not have a funding rate, so their price will differ greatly from regular spot exchanges. The 3-month futures contract trades at an annualized premium of 5% or less when these professional traders turn bearish.

On the other hand, a neutral market should feature a base rate of 5% to 12%, reflecting the unwillingness of market participants to lock up Bitcoin for cheap until the trade settles.

3 month Bitcoin futures premium. Source: laevitas.ch

The above data shows that the Bitcoin futures premium has been less than 5% since April 6, indicating that futures market participants are reluctant to open leveraged long positions.

Even with the above data, the recent 20% price correction was not enough to push this metric below the 2% threshold, which should be interpreted as positive. Certainly, the bulls have no reason to celebrate, but there are no signs of panic selling from the point of view of the futures markets.

Options traders entered the “fear” zone

To exclude the externalities inherent in futures contracts, traders should also look at the options markets. The simplest and most effective metric is the 25% delta slope, which compares equivalent call and put options.

In short, the indicator will be positive when “fear” is predominant because the premium of protective put options is higher than that of (bullish) call options. On the other hand, a negative slope of 25% indicates bull markets. Lastly, readings between negative -8% and +8% are usually considered neutral.

Deribit 30-Day Bitcoin Options Delta 25% Slope. Source: laevitas.ch

The chart above shows that Bitcoin options traders have been signaling “fear” since April 8 after BTC broke below $42,500. Unlike the futures markets, the options primary sentiment metric showed a worsening over the last 4 days, as the 25% slope of the options delta currently stands at +14.5%.

To put things in perspective, the last time this options market’s “fear and greed” indicator touched 1+5% was on January 28, after the price of Bitcoin dropped 23.5% in 4 days. .

Margin Markets Bullish Sentiment Peaked

Traders should also analyze the markets on margin. Cryptocurrency lending allows investors to leverage their trading position and potentially increase their profits. For example, a trader can borrow Tether (USDT) and use the proceeds to increase their exposure to Bitcoin.

On the other hand, borrowing Bitcoin allows you to bet on its price falling. However, the balance between long and short margin positions does not always match.

USDT/BTC pair OKEx margin lending ratio. Source: OKEx

The data shows that traders have borrowed more Bitcoin recently, as the ratio has dropped from 24.5 on May 6 to 16.8 today. The higher the indicator, the more confidence professional traders have in the price of Bitcoin.

Despite recent Bitcoin lending activity to bet on the price decline, margin traders remain mostly bullish, based on the USDT/BTC lending ratio. Normally, numbers above 5 reflect a bullish trend and the recent peak of 24.5 was the highest level in over 6 months.

Based on derivatives metrics, Bitcoin traders fear a deeper correction as macroeconomic indicators deteriorate. However, investors are also expecting a potential meltdown in traditional markets, so Bitcoin’s 20% correction only follows that of other broader risk assets.

On a positive note, there is no indication of (negative) leverage shorting using margin or futures, meaning there is little conviction from sellers at current price levels.

The views and opinions expressed herein are solely those of the Author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.