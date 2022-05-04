Professionals from Hospital Escuela spoke at the Conference of the Argentine Society of Medicine, Corrientes District

May 4, 2022 – 12:40 p.m.

Within the framework of the permanent commitment to teaching and research that has been promoted at the Hospital Escuela de Agudos “Dr. Ramón Madariaga”, professionals participated in the Conference of the Argentine Society of Medicine, Medical Clinic Residents, NEA-NOA Regional Pathology, 1st Corrientes District Conference, on April 29 and 30, 2022. They addressed cases related to clinical reasoning and telemedicine.

On the occasion, Dr. Adrián Giménez Herrera, from Hospital Escuela, spoke on clinical reasoning: the diagnostic process. At the same time, Dr. Dario Trela, from the same Assistance Center, was in charge of presenting the experience of the School Hospital in telemedicine in the context of a pandemic, developing the implementation of “AlegraMed Misiones”, the Public Provincial Program of Telemedicine.

During the meeting, referents from different parts of Argentina worked on various topics of internal medicine and carried out the presentation of clinical cases, so the meeting was a great contribution to updates on clinical medicine.

Other topics that were developed were: acute toxoplasmosis in immunocompromised patients; follow-up and current situation of arterial hypertension during pregnancy; icterohemorrhagic infectious syndromes; management of intrahepatic cholestasis; mental health during the SARS-CoV-2 2 pandemic in health workers; comprehensive clinical management in the hospitalization of the elderly; management of patients with meningeal cryptococcosis in immunocompromised patients; dengue: epidemiological, clinical and humoral characteristics of an outbreak; Epidemiological situation of tuberculosis in the Province of Catamarca.