“Professionals infected, the virus is pressing, quick decisions are needed”! Here’s what’s going on

We receive and publish a press release of Uil Fpl Basilicata:

“Hire the nurses they OSS to indefinite period, without limitations, this is the solution that the Government must adopt to respond to the shortage of at least 80,000 units it will be difficult to stem the health crisis (far from behind for Italy).

The data on the new infections of health workers is growing day by day.

The fourth wave is no longer just a possibility, but a tangible reality with which to have to deal.

At present the numbers of the Istituto Superiore della Sanità tell us that 4176 health professionals have been reinfected in the last thirty days.

And we remember that just a few weeks ago we were at 935.

Most of the operators who become infected with the virus every day fall within the ranks of those who they have already received two administrations and are awaiting the third dose as indicated by the Ministry of Health.

To date in Basilicata (and we are in mid-December) and not yet fixed-term contracts were renewed.

In some companies, only the rumor of a renewal for just three months has spread.

All this is unfair and unfair as we are faced with operators who are putting all their efforts in the fight against the virus.

Another fact is that the entire Regional Council at the end of October issued a law strongly desired by this OS, both to eliminate the pre-selective test in single regional competitions, as well as to extend fixed-term contracts for a long period or up to 36 months.

To date, all traces of the law have been lost, as it has not yet been published in the BUR nor sent to companies to be able to apply it.

Unfortunately there is still no trace of the Resolutions regarding the stabilization of personnel.

It is necessary hurry up to be able to plan the assistance in the San Carlo Company and in the ASP, and above all, operators cannot be held in suspense until the last day of December, as the virus fast paces.

The UIL FPL therefore requests that the Region immediately publishes the law on the BUR or, pending publication through the Health Department, requests to extend such expiring contracts.

They are needed quick and concrete decisions, concrete measures are needed, the citizen has the right to have the best possible assistance “.

to

to

VULTURENEWS.NET®

(Court Authorization No. 466)