Professor Ehud Qimron writes to the Israeli health minister: “Minister, it’s time to admit bankruptcy – Covid emergency

Professor Ehud Qimron, head of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology and one of the country’s leading immunologists, wrote an open letter harshly criticizing Israel’s – and global – handling of the coronavirus pandemic.





Eventually, the truth comes out, and the one about the coronavirus policy is beginning to unfold. All that remains is to tell the experts who led the management of the pandemic: we told you so. With two years of delay, you finally realize that a respiratory virus cannot be defeated and that any such attempt is doomed to fail. You don’t admit it, because you have hardly admitted any mistakes in the past couple of years, but in retrospect it is clear that you have failed miserably in almost all of your actions, and even the media is already struggling to cover up your shame. You have refused to admit that the infection comes in waves that go away on their own, despite years of scientific observation and knowledge. You have insisted on attributing each wave decline solely to your own actions, and so according to your false propaganda “you have defeated the plague.” And then again you defeated it, and again and again.

You have refused to admit that mass testing is ineffective, even though your own contingency plans explicitly state this (Pandemic Influenza Health System Preparedness Plan, 2007, p. 26). You have refused to admit that recovery from infection is more protective than a vaccine, despite previous knowledge and observations showing that vaccinated people are more likely to be infected than those who have encountered the virus and developed antibodies. You have refused to admit that vaccinated people are contagious despite the evidence. Based on this, you were hoping to achieve herd immunity with vaccination – and you failed at that too.

You have insisted on ignoring the fact that the disease is dozens of times more dangerous for at-risk groups, and for older adults, than for young people who are not in the at-risk groups, despite the knowledge that came from China as early as in 2020.

You refused to adopt the Barrington Statement, signed by more than 60,000 professional scientists and doctors, or other common sense measures. You have chosen to ridicule, slander, distort and discredit them. Instead of the right measures and people, you have chosen professionals who do not have adequate training in pandemic management (physicists such as senior government advisers, veterinarians, security officers, media personnel, and so on). You haven’t set up an effective system to report vaccine side effects, and side effect reports have even been deleted from your Facebook page. Doctors avoid linking side effects to the vaccine, lest you haunt them as you have with some of their colleagues. You have hidden the data that allow an objective and correct search. Instead, you have chosen to publish non-objective articles with Pfizer senior executives on the efficacy and safety of vaccines. An irreversible damage to the truth

But from the height of your arrogance, you have also ignored the fact that the truth will eventually come out. And it begins to be like this. The truth is that you have plunged public confidence in you to an unprecedented low, and you have eroded your authority. The truth is that you have burned hundreds of billions of shekels to no avail – with media dictation, ineffective testing, destructive shutdowns and disrupting everyone’s lives for the past two years.

You have destroyed our children’s education and undermined their future. You have made the youngest feel guilty, frightened, you have induced them to smoke, drink, become addicted, drop out of school, become quarrelsome, as school principals across the country attest. You have damaged livelihoods, the economy, human rights, mental and physical health. You have slandered your colleagues who have not given up on you, you have pitted people against each other, you have divided society and polarized the conversation. You have branded, without any scientific basis, the people who have chosen not to vaccinate as enemies of the people and as spreaders of diseases. Promote, in an unprecedented way, a draconian policy of discrimination, denial of rights and selection of people, including children, for their medical choice. A selection that has no epidemiological justification. When you compare the destructive policies you are pursuing with the healthy policies of some other countries – it is clearly seen that the destruction you have caused has only added casualties in addition to the vulnerable to the virus. The economy you have ruined, the unemployed you have caused, and the children whose education you have destroyed – these are the excess victims, the result of your actions alone. There is currently no medical emergency, but you have been cultivating such a condition for two years now due to the lust for power, budgets and control. The only emergency now is that you continue to make policy decisions and allocate huge budgets to propaganda and psychological engineering instead of directing them to strengthen the health system.

The state of emergency must end!

Professor Ehud Qimron, Faculty of Medicine, Tel Aviv University

(The site that publishes the English translation (https://swprs.org/professor-ehud-qimron-ministry-of-health-its-time-to-admit-failure/), Swiss Policy Research (SPR), founded in 2016, it is an independent, non-partisan and non-profit research group investigating geopolitical propaganda. SPR declares that it does not receive external funding other than donations from readers. The original in Hebrew is here: https: // www. mako.co.il/news-columns/2022_q1/Article-dfd99ca599e2e71026.htm).

Translation into Italian by Marinella Correggia