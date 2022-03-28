Professor Giorgio Ercolani explains the tumor that hit Fedez: symptoms, diagnosis and survival

Tears on social media, telling in an emotionally charged video that she had health problems, but that the disease was fortunately diagnosed in time. Then the operation, to remove a rare neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, and the beginning of a long journey of recovery. The story of rapper Fedez, 33 years old on October 15, has struck all of Italy, because with an act of courage he wanted to share a particularly dramatic moment in his life and give strength to those who are facing a battle with a similar path.

In recent days there has been much discussion about the state of health of the singer and the tumor that hit him, so we consulted Dr. Giorgio Ercolanidirector of Surgery and Advanced Oncological Therapies of the “Morgagni-Pierantoni” hospital in Forlì, one of the leading experts in hepato-bilio-pancreatic oncological surgery and full professor of Surgery at the University of Bologna, to understand what neuroendocrine tumor is pancreas, how to diagnose, what are the symptoms and what are the chances of survival.

Professor Ercolani, what is the disease that has affected Fedez?

Neuroendocrine tumors of the pancreas are a set of extremely heterogeneous neoplasms that originate from so-called chromium-related cells of the pancreas, in some cases they produce hormones causing specific symptoms (such as insulinoma or glucagonoma), other times they are non-secreting and are discovered when their dimensions are such as to cause symptoms due to the bulk of the neoplastic mass. Due to their heterogeneity, even the prognosis can be variable from case to case.







How do you find out?

In the case of the “working” forms, the symptoms caused by the hormone produced often suggest the diagnosis. In non-secreting cases, either they are discovered by chance during diagnostic tests performed for other reasons, or when the size is such as to determine a “mass effect”.

It has been read that it is a rather rare form, why?

The most common pancreatic cancer is adenocarcinoma, and it is also the most aggressive. Neuroendocrine tumors are certainly rarer, even if in the last 10 years the diagnostic capacity of neuro-endocrine tumors has progressively increased.

How dangerous and aggressive can it be?

They are tumors with variable behavior; there are forms with slow growth and low biological aggressiveness but also forms with a high tendency to give distant metastases and the latter often determine a significant reduction in the life expectancy of those affected.

Can this form of cancer be cured?

Surely it is possible to recover from these neoplasms or in any case try to “make them chronic” even in the most advanced cases thanks to the many therapies that are available today.

What are the chances of survival?

The forms discovered earlier have high survival levels which tend to be reduced for cases with the presence of the disease even at a distance at the time of diagnosis.

At what age can pancreatic cancers occur?

Cancers of the pancreas tend to affect people at an older age, but neuroendocrine tumors in particular can also affect the fourth decade and up.

What are the good rules for the prevention of this cancer?

Surely try to limit cigarette smoking, the abuse of diets rich in animal fats and proteins, overweight and monitor blood sugar levels because diabetes can sometimes be the first indicator for the onset of a small tumor.

You are one of the leading experts in hepato-bilio-pancreatic cancer surgery. How many cases of this type do you treat per year?

In our Center we operate about 50-60 cases of pancreatic tumors every year (including neuroendocrines), which represent less than half of all those we study and follow as unfortunately many patients especially with pancreatic adenocarcinoma are not operable at the moment. of the diagnosis.







What are the surgical techniques that are employed to remove?

In the forms that are localized in the distal portion of the pancreas (body-tail), we almost always prefer the minimally invasive approach (robotic or laparoscopic); in the forms with localization in the head that require a more complex intervention (duodenum-cephalopancreatectomy) in most cases the traditional laparotomy technique is used.

In this respect, robotic surgery has made great strides …

Yes, robotic surgery has actually made it possible to increase the number of patients who can benefit from a minimally invasive approach that is less disabling for the patient, especially thanks to the precision with which sutures and anastomoses can be performed.

What is the medical course after the operation?

After pancreatic resection surgery, the most frequent and fearful complication is the post-operative fistula which can sometimes cause such serious sequelae up to a mortality in 2-3% of cases. However, in most cases, after a more or less complex post-operative course, a life is almost normal as before the surgery.