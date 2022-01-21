Professor “pusher” offers drugs to the pupils of a school in Latina: a sixteen year old feels ill

The teacher of a high school in Latina was accused of offering drugs to students, one of whom allegedly fell ill after taking them. He brings it back The messenger, describing a story that is unbelievable.

It looks like a bad copy, in the Italian version, of the film Bad Teacher with Cameron Diaz. A bad teacher. Unfortunately for the occasion there is nothing fascinating and glamorous. The teacher would have offered hashish to several pupils in his class, one second top, and a student of hers got sick after hiring her. The illness of the 16-year-old, acted as a detonator and brought to light a case of drug dealing between teacher and pupils. The prosecutor and the mobile team are investigating this Latina, following complaint made by a colleague, having become aware of the incident.

The reported facts date back to 2019

However, it is a controversial story because it is all centered on a story that later became the subject of investigation. The teacher in question works for theLatina training agency Training and Work, to all intents and purposes a professional college. The investigations, coordinated by the Prosecutor’s Office, are conducted by the mobile team. According to the reconstruction of the facts, dating back to 2020, the teacher had called her students, all minors between the ages of 15 and 17, to spend an evening with friends in her apartment.

The teacher would have given the drugs to the pupils

Some pupils spoke of an evening in which the woman would offer drugs to the pupils. Some would have consumed drugs and among them a sixteen-year-old who subsequently felt ill and who was rescued by her classmates and by the teacher herself. After those facts, after the complaint of a colleague of the teacher, the prosecutor opened an investigation, on which the strictest confidentiality still remains.