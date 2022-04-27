Professor Teresa Santamaría will explain the influence of printing on modern medicine this Thursday in Albacete – Castilla-La Mancha News

The professor of Latin Philology and professor at the Faculty of Humanities of Albacete, Teresa Santamaría, will offer this Thursday the second conference scheduled around the exhibition ‘Plastihistoria de la Ciencia’, talking about Gutenberg and how his invention, the printing press, influenced Medicine.

The appointment will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Plenary Hall of the old Town Hall, with free admission. This conference has been organized by UCLM Divulga, which has collaborated with the departments of Innovation and Culture in organizing parallel activities that enrich this exhibition, which presents scenes made in plasticine about the main milestones in the history of science, as reported by the Albacete City Council in a press release.

Teresa Santamaría is a professor at the Albacete Faculty of Humanities and director of the Toledo School of Translators, principal investigator of the Interpretes Medicinae R&D group at the University of Castilla-La Mancha and leader of the Opera Medica Network of Excellence, both dedicated to the recovery of the Greco-Latin textual heritage of European medicine.

Professor Santamaría has investigated throughout her research career ancient, medieval and Renaissance Greco-Latin medical texts, a knowledge that will allow her to illustrate to the attendees how medicine progressed, in part, thanks to the printing press, a very unknown aspect not only by the general public but also by the academic world.

Throughout her talk, Teresa Santamaría will unravel part of this written heritage of medicine in Europe that, through the printing press, spread thanks to the interest of the printers themselves in texts such as those left by Dioscórides, a doctor, pharmacologist and botanist. of antiquity.

Dioscorides left us works in the first century on medicinal botany that had great significance over the centuries, thanks to the fact that in the Renaissance they were translated into vernacular languages, and whose edition marked a before and after in pharmacopoeia and phytotherapy. ”, argues Professor Santamaría, by way of example, to explain how modern medicine, the discipline we know today, is reached, among other circumstances, thanks to the dissemination of these texts.

A good example of this contribution are the anatomical publications of Andrés Vesalius, a Belgian doctor who renewed anatomy thanks to his study of Greco-Latin texts and the correction of the descriptions made by the Greek doctor Galen in the 2nd century.