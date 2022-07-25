Professor Warns of Two New ‘Telling’ Symptoms as Cases Rise

A leading professor has warned people to assume they have covid-19 if they wake up with two telltale symptoms.

Professor Tim Spector, founder of the covid-19 app Zoë, warned that fatigue in the morning, even after a good night’s sleep, and a sore throat can be signs of infection.

He added that a sore throat is reported more frequently in people with coronavirus than a normal common cold.

The news comes as covid-19 infections in the UK rose in the week to July 14 by 7 per cent to almost 3.8 million, up from 3.5 million the previous week, according to the ONS (Office for National Statistics). This is the highest estimate of total infections since mid-April, but still below the record 4.9 million reached in late March.

If you detect these two symptoms, you should assume that it is covid-19, Professor Spector wrote.

“Currently there are twice as many cases of covid as there are common colds,” he tweeted. “The ratio has never been higher.”

“The symptoms are very similar, but in general there is more fatigue and sore throat, so it is better to assume that it is covid.”

“Hopefully this wave will end soon.”

Virologists have raised concerns about another highly contagious omicron variant that has reached the UK (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Professor Spector added: “Try to get tested if you can. If you can’t get tested, assume you have a cold and stay away from other people until you feel better.”

Last week he noted: “A new study suggests that the new BA4 and BA5 variants work both by evading existing immune defenses and by neutralizing some of them. No wonder they are so successful as cases in the UK skyrocket to record levels.”

The coronavirus remains most prevalent in Scotland, where an estimated 340,900 people have had the virus in the week to July 14, or about one in 15.

This figure is slightly higher than 334,000, or one in 16, and is the highest estimate for Scotland since early April, although the ONS describes the trend here as “uncertain”. In England, 3.1 million people are likely to have had the virus in the week to July 13, which is equivalent to one in 17 people. This figure is up from 2.9 million, or one in 19, from the previous week.

Continue reading the story

New ONS data shows Covid-19 infections are rising across the UK (PA Wire)

According to the ONS, there has been a large increase in the number of reinfections during the current wave of omicron. The analysis showed that in England infection levels were higher than during the first wave of covid-19, although hospital admissions during that “alpha” wave were twice as high and the number of deaths 14 times higher.

However, Professor Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said infections were probably falling because the ONS data was two or three weeks behind schedule.

“It is worth reaffirming that the ONS infection survey mainly publishes the prevalence of covid – that is, the proportion of the population that tests positive – and a week or more after the samples on which the estimates are based were taken. results. Since people can remain positive for about 11 days after testing positive for covid, the ONS data always lags two to three weeks behind the epidemic curve, when it comes to new infections -incidence- ” said Professor Hunter.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

WHO activates its highest level of global alert in the face of the monkeypox outbreak