Professor Zangrillo is the new president of Genoa: Preziosi leaves after 18 years, but remains in the Board of Directors

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Genoese and Genoese doc, head physician of San Raffaele in Milan and personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, is the new president of Genoa CFC. A negotiation, that for the sale of the rossoblu club, which began last spring, and which ended definitively today with the formal acquisition of Genoa by the US investment company 777 Partners, which acquired 99.9 per cent of the share capital. In an official note, the company announced that «as of today, the 777 Partners holding is the new owner of the oldest club in Italian football. Professor Alberto Zangrillo has joined the Club’s board of directors and is the new President ». And immediately after the formalization of the new role of president, prof Zangrillo, on Twitter, exulted writing “This is what we fight for. Forza Genoa “, taking up the chorus of the red and blue curve”It’s the star we want», With reference to the tenth championship.

The former patron Preziosi, who saved Genoa from bankruptcy in 2003, will still remain on the Board of Directors which will be defined in the next few hours. In short, after the exoneration of the former coach Ballardini and the arrival of Andriy Shevchenko, the oldest club in Italian football turns the page, not only in the hope of climbing up the rankings – it is almost in the relegation zone -, but as a prelude to a next season, they hope, more satisfactorily, for the fans and for the club.

