Sports

Professor Zangrillo is the new president of Genoa: Preziosi leaves after 18 years, but remains in the Board of Directors

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Genoese and Genoese doc, head physician of San Raffaele in Milan and personal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi, is the new president of Genoa CFC. A negotiation, that for the sale of the rossoblu club, which began last spring, and which ended definitively today with the formal acquisition of Genoa by the US investment company 777 Partners, which acquired 99.9 per cent of the share capital. In an official note, the company announced that «as of today, the 777 Partners holding is the new owner of the oldest club in Italian football. Professor Alberto Zangrillo has joined the Club’s board of directors and is the new President ». And immediately after the formalization of the new role of president, prof Zangrillo, on Twitter, exulted writing “This is what we fight for. Forza Genoa “, taking up the chorus of the red and blue curve”It’s the star we want», With reference to the tenth championship.

The former patron Preziosi, who saved Genoa from bankruptcy in 2003, will still remain on the Board of Directors which will be defined in the next few hours. In short, after the exoneration of the former coach Ballardini and the arrival of Andriy Shevchenko, the oldest club in Italian football turns the page, not only in the hope of climbing up the rankings – it is almost in the relegation zone -, but as a prelude to a next season, they hope, more satisfactorily, for the fans and for the club.

Read also:

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee35 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “Today Zaniolo and Pellegrini return home, let’s evaluate Barella”

1 week ago

FRANCHI, The scene between DV9 and Biraghi for the penalty – Firenze Viola

2 weeks ago

Vauro’s hatred of Salvini. “Argue with the singer, now …”

6 days ago

Press conference, MOURINHO: “I’m not talking about referees. They won’t play the same team as the first leg”

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button