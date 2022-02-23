Professors of Medicine and Nursing: course for teaching

Joan Subirats, Minister of Universities.

The Ministry of Universities plans that new university professors, including those of Medicine and Nursing, carry out a Training Course teacher in his first year.

According to what the Minister of Universities has advanced in Congress, Joan Subiratsthe objective is to incorporate this measure into the future Organic Law of the University Systema rule to which the Government intends to give the green light definitively in the first four months of 2023.

The Department of Universities has highlighted the need for this “pedagogical training” and “compulsory” of the university teaching staff, the same that is already required to teach classes in primary and secondary education. This course “will be held in the first year of the position of assistant doctor, which is the figure of entry to the academic career at LOSU.”

At the same time, it details that the content and duration of this training will be established with the universities and, in particular, with their teaching training and innovation unitswho will be in charge of delivering it.

This measure “aims to strengthen pedagogical training and teacher training“of the teaching staff of Medicine and Nursing, who currently depend on the voluntarism of these professionals. “It should be remembered that the university level is the only one in which teacher training is not required for teachers to exercise their profession,” Universities pointed out.

Continuous training of university professors

The area directed by Joan Subirats, who this Wednesday appears for the first time before the Universities Commission after take office two months agohas stressed that this measure is intended to “promote a change in the teaching culture at the Universityso that the future teacher “has an initial pedagogical training that allows her to put into practice new teaching methodologies that lead to higher quality learning for students”.

“In addition to this initial training, the new Law will give a boost to the continuous training so that the teaching staff can be updated and recycled in the most suitable teaching methodologies in each discipline”, he concludes.