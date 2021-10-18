Profile hacked or clever marketing move?

The Instagram profile of Emma Watson, as is reported by his description, it was taken over – which we could translate as under control – from a anonymous feminist collective for Cop26, a conference on climate change that will take place on October 31, 2021.

The British actress, who rose to prominence thanks to the franchise of Harry Potter interpreting Hermione Granger, saw his Instagram profile also undergo a change to the profile image as well as that of the aforementioned description.

Emma Watson however, to be honest, she has always been an activist for gender equality and freedom of gender and profession. In 2019 he defined his marital status of single with the expression self partnered and described one’s faith as universalist spiritualism.

So this event could be a commercial and / or advertising gimmick. However, there are still no reliable sources of this.

Emma Watson was appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in July 2014. The British actress dedicated her efforts to empowering young women and acted as campaigner advocate HeForShe United Nations for the promotion of gender equality.

Just 24 at the time, Emma she had already been involved in promoting girls’ education in developing countries for several years and previously visited Bangladesh and Zambia as part of her humanitarian efforts. She worked to promote fair trade and organic clothing and served as an ambassador for Camfed International, a movement to educate girls in rural Africa.

Being called to serve as the United Nations Women’s Goodwill Ambassador is truly rewarding. The chance to make a real difference is not an opportunity that is given to everyone and it is a task that I am not going to take lightly. Women’s rights are something so inextricably linked to who I am, so deeply personal and ingrained in my life that I can’t imagine a more exciting possibility. I still have a lot to learn, but as I progress I hope to bring more individual knowledge, experience and awareness to this role. Emma Watson at the United Nations.

The actress was among the 400 signatories of a letter asking the UK government to include women in “decision-making roles” at the Conference of United Nations on climate change 2021 in Glasgow.

In June 2021, Emma Watson was reported to be part of a group of investors funding $ 12.5 million in FabricNano, a startup that was developing sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals.

Emma Watsonin short, it has always been at the forefront of matters related to socio-cultural problems of modern society.

Therefore, it cannot be excluded that this taking on of her Instagram profile by a group of anonymous feminists is part of an awareness project through their social media.