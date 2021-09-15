Profit is taken for Cardano but yet another bullish break-out is near

The Cardano price has been consolidating into a weeklong pennant and looks to be going up with a potential 28% gain for buyers to $ 3.02. The pennant began construction on 8 September with a confirmed bearish test on 10 and 13 September. The bulls have often intervened and posted a series of rising lows. Furthermore, they have already tried to break out of the pennant above the upper descending trend line, but failed for two consecutive days, September 11 and 12, with a double false break-out and this led to a step back. of the Cardano price in the following three days.

Since then ADA has consolidated with decreasing highs, respecting the descending trend line and pushing buyers and sellers against each other. It is indeed a hard-fought battle, but judging by the weekly support $ 2.35, it looks like buyers are ready to break to the upside.