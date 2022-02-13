profit-taking affects current market movements

Bitcoin’s price range has become significantly thinner in recent years as its popularity as a cryptocurrency has grown. It is currently valued at $ 42,398.83 as of Sunday. On Saturday, the BTC / USD exchange rate increased by 7.07%. Bitcoin ended the day at $ 42,414, up 3.54% from Wednesday’s low. According to analysts, investors are in profit-taking mode this week, rapidly eroding daily gains and locking the market around the 45K level.

Bitcoin fell to an intraday low of $ 43,917.4 on Saturday morning before recovering. At the end of the day, a new high of $ 48,598 was set, surpassing the previous high of $ 43,284 set at the start of the day. Despite concerns about the global economy and rising inflation, investors are drawn to the movement in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).

Quick analysis of the price of Bitcoin

Bitcoin should avoid a break below the pivot level of $ 45.841 to activate the first major resistance level at $ 48.765. The cryptocurrency would need broad market support to break out of this new high of $ 48,945. Unless there is a sustained rally in crypto, any upside will likely be limited by the first major resistance level at $ 50,000. If the pivot level at $ 46,841 is breached, the first major support level at $ 45,084 comes into play. However, barring a prolonged sell-off of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin should avoid falling below $ 45,000.

The price of BTC / USD at $ 42258 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency would need broad market support to break through the recent high of $ 48,945. The first critical barrier and resistance level at $ 50,000 is likely to prevent further gains until cryptocurrencies experience a sustained rise. In the event of a sustained rally in cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin could test the second major resistance level at $ 51,522. If the pivot point at $ 46,841 is breached, the first significant support level at $ 45,084 will be tested.

On the other hand, unless there is a significant cryptocurrency sell-off, Bitcoin should avoid dipping below $ 45,000. The $ 42,161 mark is the second significant support level.

Bitcoin forecast

While Bitcoin appears to be recovering, it is still a long way off its November all-time high of $ 68,000. Despite the recent drop in prices, Bitcoin remains more than double the value it was just a few years ago. Meanwhile, despite the volatility and recent price falls, many analysts believe it will eventually cross the $ 100,000 mark. However, there are divergent opinions on when and how this event could occur. When it comes to bitcoin, experts advise novice investors to exercise caution when deciding whether to invest a percentage of their assets in cryptocurrency.

The price of Bitcoin has risen at a similar rate to that of other cryptocurrencies in recent years. How much Bitcoin’s value will increase over time is a legitimate concern for investors.