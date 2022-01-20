profitable investments with low initial capital

Poste Italiane, what are the most profitable investments starting from low capital? Let’s discover the products to choose from, the first brick of a richer future.

Italian post is a solid Italian company that constantly tries to please customers on several fronts. To adapt to people’s needs, the company has introduced more and more products and services. In addition to sending parcels and paying bills, at a Post Office it is possible to request the SPID, take out insurance or access various financial services. In Poste Italiane it is possible invest your savings, protecting them and making them grow over time. The company’s proposals are aimed at safety and they attract shrewd investors, not risk-takers but eager to make even minimal gains. In the world of speculation, in fact, the greater the risks, the higher the gain, but this is not the goal of small savers whose desire is solely to protect the initial capital.

Postal savings bonds: dematerialized or paper-based? There is an important reason for the choice

Poste Italiane, Interest-bearing bonds among the best investments

Wanting to invest starting from a low capital included between 100 and 500 euros it is advisable to evaluate the possibility of subscribing to Postal savings bonds. These are savings and investment instruments whose returns are not high but guarantee recovery 100% of the amount paid.

The products to choose from are different. We mention the Good 4 years Simple Savings characterized by the flexibility and performance of the 0.50% with a minimum of 24 periodic subscriptions in the Savings Plan; the Good Goal 65 which guarantees a monthly payment up to 80 years to be increased at any time and the Interest-bearing voucher 4X4 with a maximum duration of 16 years for an increasing return over the years.

Postefuturo Investimenti, a solution not to be underestimated

Postefuturo Investimenti it allows with a small capital to start speculating by activating the product electronically. The customer, by entering the information on his financial profile, will know the investment options suggested by Poste Italiane. The participation condition is ownership of a BancoPosta account or a Smart Booklet. Both must be enabled for digital device functions.

Interest-bearing bonds or deposit accounts, attention: how to best invest your money

You should know that the Poste Italiane portal allows you to simulate investments simply indicating the amount to invest and the duration of the speculation.

Poste Italiane, investments in bonds

The choice of the small saver could focus on bonds of Poste Italiane. Requirements for subscription are the ownership of a BancoPosta current account, the possession of a savings book, the signing of a contract for the provision of investment services and activities and, finally, the ownership of a securities deposit. The investment of the initial capital – even for sums between 100 and 500 euros – can take place online or at a post office.