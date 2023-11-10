Profound anemia linked to higher risk of bleeding, stroke in patients treated with warfarin

Credit: Adobe Stock/Ploykar

Higher risks of bleeding and stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) were seen in patients with atrial fibrillation treated with warfarin along with profound anemia, according to a study published in. bmj open,1 However, the international normalized ratio (INR) remained on target and rarely deviated, therefore failing to detect complication risk. Repeatedly low hemoglobin results indicated suboptimal management and increased complication risk, indicating persistent anemia.

Current guidelines suggest the use of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) to prevent thromboembolic complications in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation because regular monitoring is required using INRs and there are fewer interactions with other drugs and food. . However, warfarin is the only anticoagulant approved for patients with severe mitral stenosis or mechanical heart valves, as well as patients with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome.2

“It is well known that anemia, as well as other risk factors, such as increased blood pressure, reduced kidney function, previous bleeding, smoking, sleep apnea, and concomitant use of antiplatelet agents, increase the risk of bleeding in patients using oral anticoagulation. ,” wrote a group of Finnish investigators. “Anemia also predisposes anticoagulated patients with atrial fibrillation to thromboembolic complications. Therefore, blood cell counts, including hemoglobin, red blood cells and platelets, as well as liver and kidney The functioning of anticoagulated patients requires regular follow-up to safely manage them.

To determine the effect on the frequency and complication risk of anemia, kidney and liver function among a group of warfarin-anticoagulated patients, a retrospective nested case-control study was conducted using the national Finnish Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation (FINWAF) Registry. Was. Composed of 54,568 patients, the registry reported the outcomes and management of this patient population. The associations between blood count testing frequency and outcomes with risk of bleeding or stroke/TIA were evaluated during a 5-year follow-up period between January 2007 and December 2011.

A total of 9% (n = 4681) of patients reported bleeding and 9% (n = 4692) of patients had stroke/TIA episodes. For those with bleeding, low hemoglobin preceded the event (within 3 months) when compared with controls (median 126 vs 135 g/L; IQR 111–141 g/L vs 123–147 g/L). Why <.001. However, INR was only slightly lower in patients with stroke/TIA (median 2.2 vs 2.3; 1.8–2.6 vs 2.1–2.7, Why <.001).

When the last measured hemoglobin was below the reference value, which differed between the sexes, the odds ratio for bleeding complication was 2.9 and for stroke/TIA was 1.5. If the hemoglobin level was less than 100 g/liter, the risk of complication increases 10 times. If hemoglobin values ​​were repeatedly low, defined as more than 5 times during the following 3 months, the future odds ratio for bleeding was 2.3 and for stroke/TIA was 2.4.

Therefore, the results indicate that severity-dependent anemia and low hemoglobin levels were significant risk factors for stroke/TIA and bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation treated with warfarin.

The investigators noted that a strength of the study was the large number of patients included in the study, which allowed a nested case-control design with 3 age- and sex-matched controls. However, the retrospective, observational nature of the study and the lack of information on possible interventions after abnormal laboratory results limited the findings.

The researchers concluded, “Our study highlights the need for earlier, routine testing for blood cell counts to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment of anemia.” “Our observations generalize to the management of warfarin therapy in AF and beyond.”

