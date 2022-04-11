Progenitor of the Olympic Yarimar Mercado dies from a stray bullet

The mother of the Olympic shooter Yarimar Market He passed away last night in a tragic incident when he was hit by a stray bullet while doing what he loved to do most, sewing, at his home in Connecticut, United States.

Mabel Martinez lived in Connecticut recently. Natives of Yauco, the woman decided to move close to two children she has in that region after Yauco was the epicenter of the earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico in early 2020. The young Mercado stayed on the island and the house, since she trains at the Olympic Hostel and its base to go out and compete on the Island.

“Mommy, mommy of my life… I missed many things to learn from you, you didn’t deserve even a little bit what happened to you, it’s not fair mommy, you left too soon and I was so far away without being able to do anything, I couldn’t even say goodbye of you and I love you so much and you are such an important person in my life”, Mercado wrote in a post shared on his Instagram account.

“I really would give anything to be able to switch places with you and have everything happen to me and not you. You are the best mother I could have, we needed many more adventures to live, you always dreamed of my wedding day, making me a wedding dress and clothes for my little children… Two days ago you called me with great enthusiasm to separate the date and will help you prepare to renew your wedding vows with daddy in Puerto Rico. Because you? why so? if it is that you were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you used to do”.

Yarimar Market ( André Kang )

Mercado, who has competed in the past two Olympic editions, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 in the summer of 2021, was supposed to start participation tomorrow, Tuesday, in an Olympic Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She had already been in that country since last week and received the news of the tragic event there.

Sayra Barreto, administrative secretary of the Puerto Rico Shooting Federation reported on Sunday night that Mercado is already making the trip from Brazil to Newark to be with his family. The young woman decided to make the flight alone.

“We asked him if he wanted the delegate to accompany him on the trip, but he said no. Let her be left alone. And she let me know by text that this is very strong, ”Barreto told Primera Hora, detailing that Luis Mendoza in rifle and Laura Acosa in free pistol are also ready to compete in Brazil. He noted that Mendoza is also devastated by the news because he is very close to Mercado’s family.

Martínez, according to Barreto, was a home economics teacher who was always creating. Barreto could not specify her age but he understands that she must be around 55 or 56 years old.

Mercado, for his part, appreciates all the messages he has received and asks for space to live the moment with his family.

“Rest in peace mom, you were the best grandmother for Jacob, the best mother and the best wife, we were blessed to have you,” Mercado added in his post.