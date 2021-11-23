PROGRAM, CALENDAR, timetables and live TV matches Italy

Davis Cup Finals 2021: program, schedule, schedules and live TV matches Italy

Jannik Sinner, Nitto Atp Finals – photo Ray Giubilo

The program, the dates and the tv coverage of the matches of Italy in 2021 Davis Cup finals. Captain Volandri’s blues will play the two group stage matches against the United States and Colombia in Turin. The five players called up for Italy are Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Musetti, Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, with the latter taking the place of the injured Matteo Berrettini. Coverage is entrusted to Supertennis (channel 64 of digital terrestrial and 212 of Sky) with live streaming available on the official Supertennis website, through the new SuperTennix platform, for the entire course of the weeks. Below is the complete program with live TV shows of Italy’s matches.

Here is the program:

Friday 26 November – 4.00 pm

TURIN: United States-ITALY (Group E)

Saturday 27 November – 4.00 pm

TURIN: ITALY-Colombia (Group E)

POSSIBLE QUARTER FINALS

If the group wins:

Monday 29 November – 4.00 pm

TURIN: Group D winner vs Group E winner

If it is fished out as best runner-up:

Wednesday 1st December – 4.00 pm

MADRID: Group B winner vs Best runner-up 1

OR

Thursday 2 December – 4.00 pm

MADRID: Group A winner vs Best runner-up 2

POSSIBLE SEMIFINAL

Friday 3 December – 4.00 pm

MADRID: First semifinal

OR

Saturday 4 December – 4.00 pm

MADRID: Second semifinal

POSSIBLE FINAL

MADRID: Sunday 5 December – 4.00 pm