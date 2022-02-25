Program ‘Hoy’ ensures that Belinda admitted that her separation from Christian Nodal was for money and will not return the ring

Since last February 12, the subject that everyone talks about is the rupture between Christian Nodal and BelindaWell, there are many rumors that surround what was the favorite couple in our country.

And it is that Some assure that what led to the separation of this couple was due to the alleged 4 million dollars that Belinda would have borrowed from her fiancé, but he would have discovered that the money was going to be used for something else and not to pay his debt to the Mexican Treasury.

It should be noted that the above has not been confirmed by Belinda or by Christian Nodal; what’s more There has been a lot of controversy about whether or not the interpreter of “Sapito” should return the very expensive engagement ring that the man born in Caborca, Sonora gave her. Due to the above, the show collaborator of the “Hoy” program, Shanik Berman made strong statements during the section of said morning broadcast called “What are you talking about?”

It was on the broadcast of Wednesday, February 23, in the Televisa morning, when Andrea Escalona, ​​Martha Figueroa, reporters Jonathan Barajas, Sebastián Resendiz and the entertainment expert Shanik Berman who spoke about the separation of Belinda and Nodal.

Shanik at the beginning of said section assured that Gustavo Mata, friend and designer of Belinda would have made some statements in which the blonde would have supposedly told the fashion expert that they did end up for a money issue and that he was also not going to return the ring to Nodal.

“I just want to say something, that Gustavo Mata said that Belinda told him (Gustavo Mata, an important designer who, among other things, does the Gloria Trevi thing, for example) that’s right, well, Belinda told him yes, that it was for money the breakup, but that a woman, the truth, that a woman like her because the man has to spend, is what Gustavo Mata said and that he also told her: “I’m not going to give her the ring back.” SHANIK BERMAN

Before Shanik Berman’s statements, Andrea Escalona was surprised by what she questioned the entertainment expert if Gustavo Mata had told her first-hand what he said before, before this Berman stated that he had commented on it in an interview.

“Gustavo Mata gave that interview that Belinda had told him that she was not going to return the ring and that he said ‘Yes, the breakup was for money'”Shanik Berman insisted.

