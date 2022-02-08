program, schedules, tv and streaming. The blues sport by sport – OA Sport

After the 21 titles distributed in the first three days of the finals, tomorrow, Tuesday 8 February, will be assigned other 10 golds in the XXIV edition of the Winter Olympics, in progress a Beijing, China. Right away races and finals of the seventh day of the review e All the Italians committed.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will be broadcast on TV as a subscription on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and in streaming as a subscription on discovery + and Eurosport Player, while free-to-air transmission on TV it will be entrusted to Rai 2 and Rai Sport + HD, with free streaming available on Rai Play.

CALENDAR AND ITALIANS COMPETING WINTER OLYMPICS BEIJING 2022

TUESDAY 8 FEBRUARY

02.15, FIGURE SKATING: men’s short program – Daniel Grassl, Matteo Rizzo

02.30 am, Sledging: test 5 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

03.00, FREESTYLE: first round of the women’s big air final

03.22, FREESTYLE: second round of the women’s big air final

03.40, SNOWBOARD: PGS qualification run women – Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

03.45, FREESTYLE: third round of the women’s big air final

03.50, SLED: test 6 double – Emanuel Rieder / Simon Kainzwaldner

04.00, ALPINE SKIING: super-G men – Christof Innerhofer, Matteo Marsaglia, Dominik Paris

04.07, SNOWBOARD: PGS qualification run men – Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

04.34, SNOWBOARD: elimination run PGS women – ev. Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

05.01, SNOWBOARD: elimination run PGS men – ev. Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

05.10, ICE HOCKEY: USA-Canada, Group A women

05.40, SKELETON: tests 3 and 4 single women – Valentina Margaglio

07.05, CURLING: mixed doubles bronze final, Sweden-Great Britain

07.30, SNOWBOARD: PGS women round of 16 – ev. Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

07.48, SNOWBOARD: PGS men round of 16 – ev. Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

08.06, SNOWBOARD: PGS women’s quarter-finals – ev. Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

08.15, SNOWBOARD: PGS men quarter-finals – ev. Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

08.20, SKELETON: tests 3 and 4 single men – Amedeo Bagnis, Mattia Gaspari

08.24, SNOWBOARD: PGS women’s semifinals – ev. Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

08.30, SNOWBOARD: PGS men’s semifinals – ev. Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

08.30, NORDIC COMBINED: training 3 Gundersen small hill / 10 km – Iacopo Bortolas, Raffaele Buzzi, Alessandro Pittin, Samuel Costa

08.36, SNOWBOARD: final for the PGS women bronze, to follow the final for the gold – ev. Lucia Dalmasso, Nadya Ochner

08.43, SNOWBOARD: final for the PGS men bronze, to follow the final for the gold – ev. Daniele Bagozza, Edwin Coratti, Mirko Felicetti, Roland Fischnaller

09.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: sprint qualifiers tl women – Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Cristina Pittin, Lucia Scardoni

09.30, BIATHLON: 20 km individual men – Didier Bionaz, Thomas Bormolini, Lukas Hofer, Dominik Windisch

09.40, ICE HOCKEY: Japan-Czech Republic, Group B women

09.45, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s tl sprint qualifications – Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli

11.30, SPEED SKATING: 1500 meters men – Alessio Trentini

11.30, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s tl sprint quarter-finals – ev. Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Cristina Pittin, Lucia Scardoni

11.55, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s tl sprint quarter-finals – ev. Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli

12.25, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: women’s tl sprint semifinals – ev. Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Cristina Pittin, Lucia Scardoni

12.35, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: men’s tl sprint semifinals – ev. Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli

12.47, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: final sprint tl women – ev. Caterina Ganz, Greta Laurent, Cristina Pittin, Lucia Scardoni

12.50, SLITTING: third single run women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

13.00, CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: final sprint tl men – ev. Francesco De Fabiani, Davide Graz, Federico Pellegrino, Maicol Rastelli

13.05, CURLING: final for the mixed doubles gold, Italy-Norway – Italy (Stefania Constantini, Amos Mosaner)

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Sweden-Denmark, Group B women

14.10, ICE HOCKEY: Finland-ROC, Group A women

14.35, SLITTING: fourth round single women – Verena Hofer, Andrea Voetter, Nina Zoeggeler

