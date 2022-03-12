Program Today, Tania Rincón speaks the truth, can’t they stand each other? | Instagram

Can’t they stand each other?, the beautiful host of the Hoy Program, Tania Rincón confessed to Mara Patricia Castañeda in an interview about whether it is true that the hosts of the famous Televisa morning show can’t stand each other and how they entered it.

The dear Tania Rincon has about half a year already being part of Todaya program in which she began as a guest host or as a participant in the famous reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and in which she ended up staying as the main host.

Regarding the rumors that exist about whether the cast of the morning show produced by Andrea Escalona gets along quite badly behind the screen or is very territorial, the former host of Venga la Alegría responded without thinking twice.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez, her outfit betrays her followers

Rincón shared that he had indicated that he would not return to work in a morning; however, it was her visits to her Hoy Program that made her change her mind. The television host stated that she was surprised by what she saw in the forum after hearing so many rumors about how badly her now colleagues would get along or that Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta controlled everything.

Program Today, Tania Rincón speaks the truth, can’t they stand each other? Photo: Instagram.



The television presenter indicated that whenever she went as a guest to the morning star of Televisa, she felt very comfortable and sheltered, that everyone was always very kind to her and that coexistence had nothing to do with what is said about the program of television.

Tania Rincón confessed that there is not only a good relationship between the drivers in front of the screen, but also outside the forums, where they usually live together, go out to eat and even worry about the children of others.

The famous one was questioned about who was the person with whom she got along best in the cast, an answer that was not easy for her to answer, assuring that she got along very well with all her companions.

Rincón indicated that when gossip is about fashion, she can spend hours talking about it with Galilea Montijo, but if she takes up advice on maternity, she goes to Andrea Legarreta. He indicated that with Paul Stanley there is an affection like that of brothers, while with Raúl Araiza, everything is chatter. He also mentioned that he gets along quite well with Andrea Escalona, ​​with whom he even shares a dressing room.

Tania Rincón assures that she did not believe when the producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria told her that the executives were happy with her proposal as host and that they wanted her to be part of the program today officially, which is why he decided to ask Paul Stanley to do a poll with his peers about whether it would be well accepted.