programming for children at Christmas and New Year

A guide to the rich programming of films and cartoons on TV broadcast on Rai, Mediaset and Sky channels, from 23 December 2021 until 6 January 2022.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

Italians are ready to get into the spirit of Christmas and between a game and a family reunion, there is time to relax on the small screen. After showing you the guide to Television programs unmissable on holidays, here is that to movies and cartoons scheduled on the channels Rai, Mediaset And Sky for the holiday season, from 23 December 2021 to 6 January 2022. The offer is really rich: from cult like Once upon a time in America And Gone With the Wind, to romantic comedies like Love does not go on vacation, passing through the inevitable Disney cartoons, such as Alice in Wonderland And Toy Story. Lovers of films and cartoons will be able to watch their favorite films also in streaming.

Thursday 23 December

On the evening of Thursday 23 December Rai Due gives Christmas atmosphere with the film A timeless Christmas, scheduled at 21.20. On Network 4 is scheduled at 21.30 The Family Man, the comedy with Nicolas Cage. Italy One leaves room for the sequel to Now You See Me – Crime Wizards with Daniel Radcliffe at 21.17.

Friday 24th December

Christmas Eve’s Rai Uno is dedicated to films for young and old. At 14.30 is on schedule Belle & Sebastien: Friends forever, while in the early evening Ailo – An adventure in the ice, the primetime docu-film about the life of the reindeer Ailo, told in sixteen months and four seasons. Rai Two airs the romantic movie My Christmas waltz at 21.20.

How to set the Christmas table 2021, 5 trendy ideas and decorations

The Grinch

On Channel 5 at 14.45 the film airs Christmas at the Palace. Italy One dedicates the day to the little ones: at 14.25 on the air Balto, followed soon after by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. At 7.30 pm the Christmas film is scheduled The Grinch and immediately after the cult comedy An armchair for two. Network 4 broadcasts at 9.23pm the romantic comedy with Kate Winslet, Love does not go on vacation.

Saturday 25th December

On Christmas Day, give viewers of Rai Due three Christmas-themed films are scheduled: at 14.50 My Wish For Christmas, following Christmas at the Starlight. In prime time the movie The Carousel Of Love. Rai Tre gives the little ones the famous cartoon Coco. On Channel 5 at 4.45 pm it will be broadcast A Magical Nanny, in prime time is expected All Together Now Kids. On Italy One at 8:55 the cult cartoon is expected The seagull and the cat. At 16.20 will air Polar Express, at 19.30 Elf and in the early evening The gang of Santas. Network 4 leave room for Gone With the Wind, the historic film by Victor Fleming, at 20.30.

Sunday 26th December

For Boxing Day Rai Uno entertains both young and old viewers with Maleficent – Mistress of evil with Angelina Jolie. Sunday 26 December on Rai Due in prime time the film is scheduled Feliz Navidad.

Five Star Christmas is scheduled in prime time on Channel 5, while Italy One wakes up with Balto – on the wings of adventure scheduled at 10.25, while in the early evening offers Freedom – Beyond the border. On Rete 4 in prime time Unknow – Without identity.

Monday 27th December

Scheduled on Rai Uno, in the early evening, Cinderella, the 2015 fantasy film starring Lily James. Rai Due leaves room for the docu drama Dante, the sign of a free Italy. Italy One makes room for the film Independence Day while on Network Four in prime time the 1984 film with Massimo Troisi, We just have to cry.

Tuesday 28th December

In the early evening on Rai Uno Tuesday 28 December airs Wonders – The peninsula of treasures. Rai Tre in the early evening it is for young and old: give as a gift The Addams family, the animated film of 2019. Channel 5 kicks off, Tuesday 28 December, a Sissi, the series that tells the story of the iconic princess. S.u Network 4 will air The Bourne Supremacy.

Wednesday December 29th

The little ones will be happy to be able to relive Belle’s fairy tale: come on Rai Uno in the early evening the animated film is expected The beauty and the Beast. Rai Tre makes room for Life of Pi, 2012 film directed by Ang Lee. On Channel 5 scheduled Christmas as a chef in the early evening, on Italy One Forrest Gump.

Thursday December 30th

In the early evening on Rai Uno scheduled The De Filippi brothers directed by Sergio Rubini. On Rai Due Show Dogs – Let’s get into the scenea, film for the whole family with Will Arnett and Natasha Lyonne. On Italy One Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, ’98 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, starring Matt Damon and Robin Williams. On Network 4 Tomorrow is another dayor.

Friday December 31st

On the last day of the year Rai Due is for the little ones: in the early evening the cartoon cul The Aristocats. Channel 5 gives at 14.46 Return to Aurora – A Special Christmas, On Italy One is scheduled at 2pm Dibu in space, in prime time instead the film by Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction.

Saturday 1st January

On Rai Tre the 1984 film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Robert De Niro is expected, Once upon a time in America. A Christmas in the South will air prime time on Channel 5. Italy One at 2.35pm he starts with The Lord of the Rings – The Fellowship of the Ringor while in prime time leaves room for the cult film loved by young and old alike, Mom I missed the plane. On Network 4 Jesus Camp.

Disney Christmas cartoons on Sky

Even this year Sky celebrate the Christmas with its viewers between films and cartoons for young and old. In detail it offers On Demand on Prima Fila four beloved ones Disney: Toy Story 4, the fourth chapter in the history of the Woody toy together with his friends, the famous cult Alice in Wonderland, Zootropolis and the animated film Jungle Cruise.

Alice in Wonderland

And still On Demand available to Sky customers, Trolls, the extraordinary adventure of the horse Spirit, Kung Fu Panda 3, the sympathetic Baby Boss, the Christmas fairy tale The son of Santa Claus, Captain Saber and the Magic Diamond, Mustache & Biscuit Space Mission, Monster Family, A Ghost as a Friend, Poly, The Primitives, Turbo, And Elfkins – Best Bakery Mission.