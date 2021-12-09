programming for the holidays

The holidays are near and also this year I propose you some themed titles available on Prime Video to savor the holidays with friends and family.

We begin to breathe the air of the holidays by entering the house of the most famous young couple on the contemporary scene, Fedez And Chiara Ferragni, protagonists of The Ferragnez – The series, the new show Amazon Original, exclusively on Prime Video from December 9th.

For romantic hearts, the holiday menu includes must-see films such as Love Actually, Love doesn’t go on vacation And Last Christmas.

While for those who want to smile with comedy, the great Gigi Project is the protagonist with Marco Giallini from I am Santa Claus, Paola Cortellesi And The Befana comes at night And Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo form The Band of Santas.

For those who want to enjoy a marathon full of magic during the Christmas holidays, The complete saga of the most beloved young wizard of all time, Harry Potter, is available on Prime Video, and for the little ones also many cartoons likeThe Apprentice Santa Claus, Nicholas’ Christmas, Pixi Post and the Christmas Spirits, Christmas in Car City. Many other titles for young and old are waiting for you on Prime Video, to spend the holidays together in the name of fun.

But let’s see them in detail

The Ferragnez – The series (From 9 December the first 5 episodes, the next 3 episodes from 16 December)

An exclusive look at the behind the scenes of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez’s daily life, to discover their family as it has never been seen before, in the story of a special and extraordinary period of their life together. between the end of 2020 and the first months of 2021, with Chiara’s second pregnancy, the first participation of Fedez in Sanremo and the birth of the second child Victory, meetings with friends and family and work commitments.

I am Santa Claus

Hector (Marco Giallini) is a former convict with a turbulent and ramshackle life. He has no great prospects other than continuing his career as a robber. That is how he finds himself at Nicola’s house (Gigi Proietti), a nice gentleman who doesn’t own any valuables but has an incredible revelation to make: “I’m Santa Claus! “ But will it really be him? Last film of the great Gigi Proietti, I am Santa Claus is an Italian Christmas comedy directed by Edoardo Falcone.

Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson are the protagonists of Last Christmas, a romantic comedy punctuated and inspired by the notes of George Michael’s music and set in London transformed for the most magical time of the year. The film is directed by Paul Feig and is based on a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

10 days with Santa Claus

The protagonists of 10 days without mom, Fabio De Luigi and Valentina Lodovini come back in this eagerly awaited sequel, this time flanked by an overwhelming one Diego Abatantuono as Santa Claus. The “crazy” family is grappling with an adventure that will take them on a journey to Lapland aboard an old camper for a passionately spent Christmas together. Alessandro Genovesi directs a Christmas comedy for the whole family exclusively for Prime Video.

Dickens – the man who invented Christmas

Christmas carol is one of the most moving tales of all time. Here is the story of how Charles Dickens (played by Dan Stevens) he found inspiration for this extraordinary fairy tale, created by mixing moments of his real life and fantastic elements to give life to six unforgettable characters, now an integral part of the collective Christmas imagination.

Worst Christmas of my life

Three days before Christmas, George (Antonio Catania), his wife Clara (Anna Bonaiuto) and their daughter Margherita (Cristiana Capotondi)they were invited to spend the holidays in Alberto’s castle (Diego Abatantuono), while Paolo (Fabio De Luigi), Margherita’s husband, will join them later. Poor Paolo, who not even Christmas can make less inappropriate, combines one disaster after another, relentlessly attacking Alberto and his castle. Directed by Alessandro Genovesi.

Christmas tale

Abel (Jean-Paul Roussillon) and Junon Vuillard (Catherine Deneuve) have two children: Joseph and Elizabeth (Anne Consigny). Joseph falls ill and a bone marrow transplant is required, but no donor is compatible, not even the third son Henri (Mathieu Amalric) conceived with the hope of saving him. Years later, his mother falls ill with the same disease as Joseph and, for the Christmas holidays, he gathers the whole family in search of a compatible donor. By the French director Arnaud Desplechin.

The Band of Santas.

It is the night of Christmas Eve: what are Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo doing at the police station? The three friends, united by a passion for bowls, have gotten into trouble and will have to tell their story to clear themselves of the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves. First film by director Paolo Genovese, a great success at the box office in Christmas 2010.

The Guinness Book of Snowmen

Billy and two of his friends suddenly become known following a strange discovery. When their popularity fades, they start to miss them and they decide to set a record to enter the Guinness Book of World Records: Make the highest number of snowmen in one day. Along the way to the goal they will find that, as the fame passes, the friendship lasts forever.

The Grinch

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) is a green, wrinkled and always in a bad mood who lives like a hermit on top of the mountain overlooking the village of Nonsochi. Unlike the quiet villagers, the grumpy Grinch hates Christmas and everything about the most traditional holiday of the year… Ron Howard brings one of the most famous Christmas stories ever to the big screen, from Dr. Seuss’ classic children’s literature. Oscar for best makeup in 2001.

Love Actually

The stories of nine characters intertwine in London in the weeks leading up to Nataland, to tell the complexity of human relationships, in a film from the creators of The Diary of Bridget Jones and Notting Hill. Fun, irresistible and moving, a stellar cast (Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Emma Thompson) will lead you to the discovery of love in this rom-com that has become a party classic.

Love does not go on vacation

Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) are two women who couldn’t be more different: one lives in a cozy English cottage, the other in a sumptuous Hollywood mansion. However, they have one point in common: bad luck with men. Driven by a desperate desire to escape, they meet online and decide, without thinking too much, to exchange homes. The decision will be an opportunity for both to rediscover the joys of love.

The Befana comes at night

Paola (Paola Cortellesi) she is an elementary school teacher with a secret to hide: beautiful and young by day, by night she transforms into the eternal and legendary Befana! Close to the Epiphany, she is kidnapped by a mysterious toy manufacturer. His name is Mr. Johnny and he has an account to settle with Paola who, on January 6 twenty years earlier, inadvertently ruined his childhood … Six classmates witness the kidnapping and decide to face, aboard their bicycles, an extraordinary adventure that will change them forever.

Miracle on a winter night

Hundreds of years ago, in Lapland, little Nikolas is orphaned. His villagers take care of him and, to thank them, start building toys for their children. Over time, adoptive families increase and soon, at Christmas, a gift appears in front of every home. When Nikolas goes to live with a carpenter the tradition risks ending, but fortunately the solution is at hand.

The Apprentice Santa Claus, Nichola’s Christmas

Santa has to retire and choose a replacement. The lucky successor will have to be called Nicholas, be an orphan and have a pure heart. On the other side of the world, a little boy meets these requirements, but his lack of self-confidence and his dizziness make him a weak candidate. Fortunately, Santa will agree to help him.

Pixi Post and the Spirits of Christmas

In the Antarctic, every year there is a reunion among all the others Spirits of Christmas to arrange the delivery of gifts. This time around, however, the organization is threatened by Monopolish, a former spirit who has in the past attempted to become the only spirit in the world. The Spirits they entrust Pixi Post, a smart girl-elf and computer expert, with the task of saving Christmas.

Christmas in Car City

Merry Christmas Car City! Welcome to the city where cars and trucks live happily together. Follow the adventures of Tom the Tow Truck, always ready to help his friends, Mat the Police Car and Franck the Fire Truck the fearless detectives Car Patrol, Troy the fastest train and Carl the Super Truck and many other friends in their incredible adventures Christmas.

Harry Potter – The Complete Movie Series

The Christmas holidays are the best time for a movie marathon full of wizard and muggle adventures. All eight films of the Harry Potter saga are available on Prime Video, the child who on his 11th birthday discovers that he possesses extraordinary magical powers, like his parents before him. InHogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his inseparable friends Hermione (Emma Watson) e Ron (Rupert Grint) will experience incredible adventures and increasingly dangerous challenges against Lord Voldemort and his wicked followers. A crescendo of emotions from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, until the epic final battle in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part II, in which the young wizard will face Lord Voldemort in the final final battle. With great directors such as Chris Columbus and Alfonso Cuaron and actors such as Alan Rickman, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham Carter, the films of the saga are an invitation to rediscover or discover for the first time the Wizarding World ™ created by JK Rowling in the most beloved series of novels of all time, reliving the most fantastic of adventures in these holidays. Starting on Prime Video, from Platform 9 and ¾.

All the films in the saga are available on Prime Video in 4K and Dolby Surround 5.1.