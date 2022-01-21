Progress according to the Saudis: robots surpass men in human rights

by Claudia De Martino

In ‘700 the Illuminists French thought of human progress as being simultaneously consisting of two components, one moral and one material, imagined as two parallel lines leaning towards the future and part of the same evolutionary process. With the progress of man’s living conditions, human possibilities would also increase to take advantage of material development to wage ethical battles for moral progress of humanity, such as campaigns for freedom of scientific research, advancing human rights protection, introducing universal education, gender equality and other noble social causes.

In ‘900 this optimistic vision of progress has cracked and, instead, there has been an awareness that great scientific discoveries – such as, for example, the hydrogen bomb – do not necessarily involve human progress, on the contrary they can contribute to goals of death and destruction. on a large scale, and therefore to the moral regress of humanity.

In 21st centuryfinally, the expansion of Internet, digital infrastructures and the commercial debut of advanced technologies such as robots equipped with artificial intelligence have revealed the possible divorce between high technology and advancement of rights, particularly in countries which, by focusing on the modernization of their infrastructures, neglect or openly hinder the modernization of customs and advancement in the protection of human rights.

Paradigmatic of this paradoxical development is the case ofSaudi Arabia, which in 2017 as part of the prestigious appointment Future Investment Initiative granted honorary citizenship – the first country in the world – to Sophia, a robot produced by Hanson Robotics of Hong Kong, with both AI and legal personality. The granting of citizenship to a woman-robot immediately aroused the irony of the web, since Sophia depicts a “Anglophone woman who is not only openly materialistic, but who does not even wear hijab or abaya“(Newsweek, 26/10/2017), in a religiously conservative country in which women are considered legally inferior, incapable of autonomy – and subjected to the constant supervision of a guardian or guardian for daily activities -, and until 2018 forbidden from driving and still unable to pass citizenship to their children if married to a non-Muslim.

The paradox appears even more evident if we consider that, in general, non-Muslims are systematically denied citizenship and all foreigners are required to have a good command of classical Arabic just to be able to postulate the application, so that the number of foreigners – about 13 million – for years legally residing in the country and employed in the services and services sector buildings is legally unable to acquire it. And the recent announcements by the government do not matter Bin Salman of wanting to confer a hundred honorary citizenships on hyper-selected foreign experts if one compares those few illustrious cases to the conditions of semi-bondage imposed on millions of long-term workers from Southeast Asia or Syria, subjected to the harsh regime of the kafala – an entry system under the sponsorship of an employer who is entirely responsible for his worker not only in an economic but also in a legal sense.

The Islamic system of kafala – in force since the 1950s, and slightly reformed in March 2021 – in fact, it compares non-Muslim foreign workers present on the national territory to orphaned minors, abandoned or without family, in need of protection by a responsible adult, completely subjecting this ” last to employers in terms of fundamental rights such as the possibility of changing jobs and even leaving the country, as repeatedly denounced by reports of Amnesty International. The recent reform of the system in 2021 has liberalized entry and job search for some categories, keeping the system unchanged for all those workers involved in domestic service, assistance and personal care or security.

Read Also Saudi Arabia releases dissident princess Basma who criticized Mohammad bin Salman: she remained in cell for 3 years

Being without citizenship or a legal title to residency can carry risks abuse, but above all the absence of economic and social safeguards in times of crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic. It is no coincidence that Syrian refugees, nominally welcomed as “Brothers in Islam” in the number of over 2.5 million, they remained in the majority “Visitors” without a legal residence title and consequently excluded from government unemployment benefits despite the universal obligation to health quarantine imposed on them in the months of greatest spread of Covid between 2020 and 2021.

Thus, while the human rights of the people languish, Saudi Arabia rushes towards the future with grandiloquent technological projects such as that of building from scratch “Neom”, a city on the Red Sea completely robotized and in turn destined to host many robot-workers among its residents. The futuristic project is part of the ambitious development plan launched by the government which passes under the name of “Vision 2030” and aims to revolutionize Saudi society by reducing its dependence on oil and “energizing” its citizens through the adoption of new technologies and the incentive to develop alternative working sectors to the production of crude oil.

There will be room for smiles in Neom robot-domestic women like Sophia who will overcome the rigid barriers between the sexes by providing a surrogate of femininity to rich and powerful emirs in a scenario of total comfort guaranteed by flying machines, artificial moons and pharaonic amusement parks: a bright future in which Saudi women and foreign workers will continue to be kept in a state of captivity, while robots endowed with the intelligence that humans seem to have lost will progress in status, rights and protections far exceeding their imperfect human fellow citizens.