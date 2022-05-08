“Progress is real, but strong women will never have it easy”

Related news

Now nobody raises an eyebrow when in the same month series of stars of the big screen are released like Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn. At the beginning of the century, television was considered a second-class medium that film actors should never set foot on if they did not want the world to think that they were finished. Glenn Close was the first big name to accept a regular role on television.

first in Shield (with a main character in its fourth season) and later as the iconic Patty Hewes of Damages, the eight-time Oscar nominee saw beyond prejudice. Now with Tehranthe award-winning Israeli series on Apple TV+, launches into new territory: international fiction that does not understand languages ​​and borders.

Close was seduced by a fast-paced thriller focused on the tense relationship between Iran and Israel that in 2021 it won the prestigious International Emmy for best dramatic series thanks to its first season. Israeli fiction tells the story of Tamar, a Mossad agent and hacker who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity to help destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor. In the new episodes, the young spy must face an identity crisis with the help of an English psychiatrist who lives in Iran and has her own agenda.

“After the first season, we were talking about different actors for the character of Marjan and the name Glenn Close came up,” recalls creator and executive producer Dana Eden. “We thought it would be absolutely perfect if she did. The rest is history.” the actress of dangerous friendships She was spellbound by “extraordinary scripts” and the opportunity to take on new challenges in an extraordinary career spanning four decades: “I had never shot in Persian, been directed by an Israeli filmmaker, or worked in Greece.” At 75 years old, he embarked on an adventure in the midst of a pandemic. One more.





How does an actress like Glenn Close end up doing an Israeli series like Tehran?

One of the main reasons I wanted to be a part of Tehran was that it was going to be seen on a global platform. I really appreciate that Apple TV+ is interested in telling stories from other countries and cultures that aren’t necessarily told in English. I think it is important that these types of stories have the opportunity to reach everywhere. I am sure that this is going to be the future of the industry and I wanted to be part of it. In one of the first scenes I shot, my character is in the hospital. There was a security guard there. I later found out that the character who played him was actually an Iranian refugee. It was a symbolic revelation of what it is to participate in a series like this.

Your character is a psychologist and at the same time a Mossad agent. What was it that helped you get into the mind of a character like this?

The first thing I did was read as much documentation as possible in the time I had to prepare before the shoot. I’ve been reading a lot about the history of Iran. It helped me understand that part of the plot. I felt like my character had to know all of that. I also worked on Marjan Montazeri’s origins with the writers. She was a woman who met her husband at university while studying in England. He was an Iranian man and the two became psychiatrists. Then they had to return to their country, where they had children and set up a practice in which they initially worked mainly with veteran soldiers of the Iraq-Iran war.

She has embraced Iran as if it were her own country, but after seeing so much death her principles and opinions evolved until she realized that she wanted to try to help Iran become a free country. There is a wonderful scene that was very important and formative for me, when Tamar asks Marjan why she has chosen to work with the Israeli Mossad. Marjan has his reasons, basically because she believes that they are going to keep what they promised. That’s what motivates him.

Niv Sultan and Glenn Close in ‘Tehran’.



What was it like facing a language like Persian?

I’m not so sure I learned Persian, but I learned how to make Persian sounds. It is a beautiful language and to prepare myself thoroughly I really should have been studying for a year, but I only had two months. At first it was about training my mouth to form words in a different way than you do with English. I don’t do it perfectly, but since my character is originally from the UK, it was something that fit the logic of the story.

You have been working in the cinema for forty years. The stories have gone global, but the position of women in the industry has also changed. Do you believe evolution is real?

The situation has changed a lot, especially since I started working in the 1980s. And it is still changing. The #MeToo movement has had many positive consequences. Women are getting closer to pay parity and we are having a bigger impact on the stories that are being told. I think there is no turning back now. Now the industry is doing its part to make the casts and crews of series and movies more diverse. All of that is wonderful. The progress is real. Look at me, I’m 75 years old and I’m still working. Anyway, I think that strong women are always going to be problematic for the system. They will never have it easy.

Still from the second season of ‘Teheran’.



You talk about how things are never easy for strong women, what kind of situations have you encountered and how did you learn to deal with them?

Life and relationships teach you what you need to know. In my work I have encountered problems in some projects that I was not willing to give up. Take a movie like The good wife. We had trouble finding an actor who wanted to play a part in a movie called that. It’s ridiculous, but things like that happen in America. A sensible Englishman had to arrive [Jonathan Pryce] to agree to do the character and we made a wonderful movie together.

I’ve always felt like an outsider in Hollywood. It is a place where I only go to work, my house is on the east coast. I started in the theater and I always wanted to be very selective with the projects I participated in. I am not always aware of everything that goes on behind the scenes in this industry, but I hope that there will be more and more women in the offices where decisions are made. It is not that men do not care because there is a situation of equality for all, but it is easier if we are represented. In the 90s I produced some movies and I had to fight a lot. You have to force yourself to say: I’m not going to give up what I want to do. It’s important to have a resume and experience that shows you can deal with whatever comes your way. You have to be a person that people want to invest in, not just financially, but emotionally.

You have achieved many things in your career. What dreams do you still have ahead of you?

I continue to find fascination, curiosity, joys and challenges in my work. I would like to continue finding characters and projects that intrigue me enough to launch into adventure. I don’t think that will end for now.

The first episode of the second season of ‘Tehran’ is now available on Apple TV +.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you