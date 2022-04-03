Project Artemis, the film by Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans for Apple TV + | Jason Bateman | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

After a colossal interpretation of their respective characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)actors Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson They continue with their respective careers and fate will bring them together again in a movie thanks to Apple TV and “Project Artemis”, the new bet of the streaming service.

The direction of this new film will be in charge of Jason Bateman and thanks to the Deadline portal we were able to learn several details about it, such as the fact that the production company is investing a total of 100 million dollars to carry out this entire project, which promises to be one of the main of the company.

WHAT IS “PROJECT ARTEMIS” ABOUT?

Although it has already been confirmed that this film is a fact, it is still too early to know what this story will be about because no official voice has spoken about it, so it would be necessary to wait a little longer in order to know. for sure what this project is based on.

However, it was learned that this film will recreate the space race that there was in the 20th century, when the United States and the Soviet Union competed in technological advances to achieve a greater boom as far as the universe is concerned. Historically, this process is also known as the Cold War.

As we will remember, the North American country was the one that won this space race when a group of astronauts came to set foot on the ground of the Moon.

It is important to note that Johansson, in addition to being one of the protagonists, will also be part of the production of the film with her company These Pictures, which commissioned and developed the script.

WHEN WILL “PROJECT ARTEMIS” BE PREMIERE?

Fans of the “Avengers” actors are dying to see their idols working together again on this project, but so far nothing has been known about the possible release date. What’s more, the recordings have not yet started, so we will have to wait a reasonable time to see this new feature film.

ACTORS OF “PROJECT ARTEMIS”

Being a project that has recently been known, it is still unknown who will be the actors who will develop the story. The only thing that is certain is that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson will be in charge of commanding this important commitment by the Apple TV network.