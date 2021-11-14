Project Awakening is still alive and the new trailer is photorealistic

It was 2018 when, confident in its means, Cygames announced Project Awakening, a role-playing and action game that would arrive on PlayStation 4. Since then, and after the release of a short video following a couple of years of work, the title is literally disappeared into thin air.

Or, at least, it had disappeared into thin air until today, when the Osaka-based development team finally released some news – along with a unreleased in-engine trailer.

If, first of all, Project Awakening had been envisioned as a project for the “High-end console”, it seems quite clear that today this description is no longer suitable for PS4, and it is very likely that it will be published on PS5. For now, however, there is the certainty that will also arrive on PC – which ties in much more credibly to what this trailer shows.

The video, in fact, shows some scenarios with extremely luxuriant vegetation – and we know how complicated it can get to manage animations, usually. Long and super-long shots abound too, which is why we’d struggle to imagine something like this, at this level of detail, on a PS4 – which has defended itself well over the years anyway.

Unfortunately, this new in-engine trailer at the moment has been captured and made available online (we would say, from a presentation conference in the East) only at a not-so-amazing resolution, so we hope that at least one full HD will arrive as soon as possible to report to you. .

For comparison with the new video, we also propose below the one that was published at the time of the presentation of the game, to appreciate the changes and steps forward in terms of photorealism.

Alas, for the moment there are still no details regarding a realistic exit window for the game.

Considering that the latest weight news before today’s had arrived in 2019 (and the first trailer in 2018), it would be at least a step forward if we didn’t have to wait another two good years to have the next ones.