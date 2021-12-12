Project Catalyst of Cardano. What is that?

For several months, the Project Catalyst of Cardano has funded proposals that have been voted by ADA holders.

Stake Pool Operator [EASY1], which we already have interviewed for the Cardano SPO column, will help us understand what Project Catalyst is and how it is funding projects in the Cardano ecosystem.

What is Project Catalyst? Interview with Cardano SPO [EASY1]

Hi, thanks for your time. Can you explain what Project Catalyst is and how the voting takes place?

Project Catalyst is one open innovation platform, developed on the IdeaScale software and used by the Cardano community for solve problems related to blockchain technology and its adoption.

A new one is allocated every six weeks fund from the Cardano treasury, anyone can propose a project that they believe will improve the usefulness and / or adoption of Cardano, e ADA holders vote to determine which projects are funded. To date millions of dollars are distributed to winning entries every six weeks, and so it is a great way to get projects started.

Each Fund has different Challenges. Can you explain what this means?

During each 6-week funding period, in addition to voting on the current proposals to be funded, the community also determines what the categories of the Challenge will be for the next funding period and the amount of treasury funds that will be allocated to each category. In essence, these categories are areas of development that the community wants to prioritize. The categories (or “challenges”) help to focus the energy of the proposer on areas that are important to the community, and help voters identify the strongest proposals that address a specific problem.

In Fund 6, one of your proposals was the Stakeboard project, tell us more about this.

It seems like an eternity since Fund 6 began, even though it was only a few weeks ago. At that time, only our co-founder Sebastiaan and I were working on Stakeboard, and it was a struggle to achieve our development goals and engage in the Catalyst process at the same time. I think that we’ve put together a solid proposition, but Catalyst is a competitive process. Not only do you have to create and refine a proposal. It also needs to be promoted to potential voters, and it all takes a lot of strategy, which is hard to do when you’re also developing a full-time project. That said, we didn’t get funding for our Fund 6 proposal, and we had to self-finance the development of Stakeboard until now.

Luckily, we have learned a lot from our experience with Fund 6, and now we have a bigger team and we have been able to create three solid proposals for the Fund 7. I think each of them are among the brightest in their category. And we also have more resources to promote them and get our growing community of supporters to vote. So I’m confident about our chances of getting funding this time around.

What kind of proposals are you submitting for Fund 7?

For Fund 7 we are facing 3 Challenges that seem tailor-made for the things we are working on with Stakeboard. To summarize, these categories relate to the disarming of cyber disinformation attacks, promoting the growth of a globally distributed community of Stake Pool Operators (i.e. the validators of the Cardano network), and the development of new business opportunities for Stake Pool Operators (SPO).

Much of what we are doing is promoting trust in Cardano’s staking ecosystem, neutralizing scammers and impostors. And likewise, one of our core missions is to support the sustainable growth of the Cardano SPO community, largely by creating new business opportunities for SPOs in a staking-centric economy that is emerging on Cardano. This new “staking economy” that we are helping to build is still in its infancy. There is great potential for the Stakeboard platform to bring value in addressing all three of these Challenges that affect Cardano users. So I really hope we did a good job articulating our proposed solutions this time around. I think we did, but ADA holders will soon decide what will be built.

Thanks for your time, any final words?

Anyone who wants take a look at our Catalyst proposals can do it on stakeboard.net in the Proposals section. AND we are looking forward to receiving any feedback or questions on IdeaScale or by sending us a message via our website.