Project ‘In Common Sports’, finalist for two European ‘BeActive Awards’

Award, promoted by the European Commission Bactive Awards They want to recognize people and initiatives focused on promoting sport and physical activity, such as the case of In general game, a project aimed at deepening the understanding of two factors that motivate the practice of physical exercise among older people and their partners in the HealthyFit research group of the University of Vigo. Coordinated by the Municipal Chamber of Vila Nova de Cerveira and financed by the Erasmus+ Sport programme, in normal games There were two twelve finalists for these European awards, in years where over a hundred candidates applied.

especially, in normal games I am two or three finalists in this category across the borderThese awards for projects promoting international sport will be presented in Brussels on 23 November. “The fact that two of the three were selected was a surprise and joy for all partners of the project, which reinforces the work done with the weekly training sessions and the participation of each of the two councils that was developed at the Senior Olympics.” Says the researcher, José María Cancela, principal of the HealthyFit group, and professor at the Faculty of Education and Sports Sciences.

The selected project will be developed between 2018 and 2021 and will involve together with partners Uvigo and the Municipal Chamber of Vila Nova de Cervera, the Polytechnic Institute of Viana do Castelo, the Italian Municipality of Cesena, the Hungarian Zoldpont Association and the Bulgarian National Institute of Technology. The Municipality of Aksakovo, as well as the Consuelo de Sanxeno. Its central objective was to analyze the factors that motivate a large population to engage in “sustained physical exercise”, as Cancellara explains. This project seeks to verify the benefits that people receive from participating in the initiative’s sporting events. olympics4all, in which people from different countries participated in tournaments that competed in different sports suited to this population. In the case of Spain, the project carried out by participants in a physical activity program for senior citizens in Sanxeno, the HealthyFit group, also studied the influences that influence the preparation for competitions, both in physical adherence and in physical exercise and not in the state. . Health

A project that will continue

in normal games “We demonstrated that the introduction of competition as a motivational factor, along with socialization, was an innovative and beneficial aspect to promote sport among older people and increase their physical activity levels,” says Cancela. Indeed, this project provided continuity to the initiative olympics4all, a senior sporting competition which now has eight editions. “The project was growing over time”, a researcher or researcher. non en van, tive as continuation In normal game+. Fit, food and entertainment for the elderly, which maintains the “same working philosophy” as the previous initiative, adding a study of the impact of nutrition on two adults. In this sense, Cancela highlights the importance for the HealthyFit group to be able to work during these six years on projects that “allowed us to grow as researchers and learn about the reality of the countries we , whose sports and social policies are very different from ours.”

This project, which ends in December, marks the celebration of a “Senior Sports Olympics” in Viana do Castelo in the last month of October, which will include participants from ten municipalities of Northern Portugal, Cesena and Sanxenço. This last municipality is represented by a young selection of 180 people who participate in the municipal physical activity program for senior citizens, so in this new place there is not a meeting to present you about the development of the project .