Project Re Fantasy is at an advanced stage of development, says Atlus – Nerd4.life

During an interview with 4Gamer, Katsura Hashino updated fans on the state of play of Project King Fantasy, Atlus’ new fantasy-based JRPG, stating that the has entered an advanced stage of development.

Announced in 2016, Project Re Fantasy is a brand new RPG set in a fantasy world, so we can expect very different settings and themes from those of the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona series. The project is in development at Studio Zero, which also includes veterans of Atlus such as director Katsura Hashino and composer Shoji Meguro. At the moment, leaving out some artwork, like the one below, we still know very little about the game. But that could change next year.

An official artwork of Project Re Fantasy

In an interview Hashino stated that the development of Project Re Fantasy has suffered some delays with respect to the schedule due to some unexpected problems. Probably among these there is also the pandemic, but it is our guess. However, Hashino also said that the game’s development has finally reached an advanced stage. So it is reasonable to expect new information on Project Re Fantasy in the course of 2022, perhaps with a presentation with great fanfare.

In the same interview, Hashino claimed that next year Atlus will carry out brand new projects, which is in line with recent statements by Shinjiro Takata, product manager at Atlus, who reported that the studio plans for 2022 a large-caliber game destined to “become a pillar of Atlus”.