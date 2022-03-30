Project RYU is an impressive RPG set in Korea and developed in Unreal Engine 5

the independent study Ryu Production has announced its first commercial project, a role-playing game set in a virtual city inspired by Korea that is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. The provisional name of this video game is Project RYU and we have already been able to see its impressive graphic section in a first trailer which, above all, is worth it to verify the good work that this team of only six people is doing in the creation of the city of the game.

As you can see in the first trailer of Project RYUavailable under these lines, the game will have a protagonist that we will handle both in first and third person. Together with her we will explore the city in which the game is set, a scenario that according to its creators is inspired by Korea, although it is not an exact replica of any of the cities in the country.

Taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5

On a visual level, Project RYU is quite a wonder: the development team is using Unreal Engine 5 to carry out this project and, according to the results that we have been able to see in the trailer, they are taking advantage of the novelties of the Epic Games engine, both the LUMEN technology, which facilitates the implementation of realistic lightingsuch as NANITE, which makes it easier to incorporate three-dimensional models with a huge number of polygons into the game, giving it a more detailed look to the set.

As is often the case with these projects, Project RYU no release date yet no confirmed platforms. At the moment the study assures that they are working to overcome the “limitations and deficiencies” typical of a team of six people, but they hope to implement new ideas that they will show in future videos of the game.