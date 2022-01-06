Project Sophia, the gaming desk (modular and multifunctional) according to Razer | CES 2022

Razer showed at CES 2022 Project Sophia, a concept from gaming desk highly adaptable and modular which allows users to quickly reconfigure their space for the tasks they intend to complete.

At the heart of Project Sophia’s flexibility is a desk highly editable capable of supporting up to 13 separate modules for a high level of customization. Each section can be configured with a number of specific components, such as secondary displays, system monitoring tools, touch-screen hotkey panels and audio mixer units, or even external capture cards, so that the configuration responds to the specific situation.

“Project Sophia is our futuristic vision of a multipurpose gaming setup and workspace that meets the varied needs of a PC user, eliminating the need to move from one space to another, “said Richard Hashim, Razer’s VP of Growth.” The modular system allows users to quickly reconfigure their desk with a almost infinite flexibility, adapting Project Sophia not only to the task at hand, but also to the particular preferences of the user. This is the future of battlestation “.

Central in Project Sophia is a custom PCB equipped with state-of-the-art core components, including the latest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, to support the most resource-intensive operations. To maximize desk space, all of this is housed in a slim chassis that magnetically snaps under the glass top, which can just as easily be detached to install new updates.

The modules have been designed for each type of user, with creators able to insert touchscreen digitizers, tablets and creative input tools to optimize keyboard shortcuts and macros, while gamers can instead focus on modules for high-fidelity audio and graphics performance by adding a THX system Surround Sound and high refresh rate monitors.

Streamers can turn Project Sophia into a streaming setup complete with camera, microphone and flow control, while those who want to create a work environment can rely on a productivity hotkey module, wireless charger and cup warmer.

The desk is coated with LEDs that synchronize with the Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem, and is equipped with a 65 or 77 inch OLED display.