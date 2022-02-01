Project Spartacus will be like “Nintendo Switch Online, but better”, for an insider – Nerd4.life

In a new video posted to YouTube, insider Nate the Hate talked about Project Spartacusthe new Sony subscription serviceunveiling new alleged details about what it will offer and describing it how similar to “Nintendo Switch Onlinebut better “.

The indider claims that Spartacus will merge PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus, with the ability to play a vast catalog of old glories for PS1, PS2, PS3 and PSP on both PS5 and PS4.

In his opinion, therefore, the service will be more similar conceptually to the Nintendo Switch Online of the big N rather than to the Xbox Game Pass, given that among other things won’t see triple-A games like God of War Ragnarok added at launch. Nate the Hate expects the official announcement from Sony after the end of the current fiscal year, between April and June.

PlayStation logo

Deep Throat also claims that at the launch of Project Spartacus they will be available 100 PS1 games, while those PS2 and PSP will arrive by the end of 2022. In both cases it will apparently be possible to download the titles on your console. On the contrary, a series of PS3 games will be added later, which however will only be available in streaming, at least initially. At the moment the insider is not sure, but according to some of his sources, it will also be possible to buy the “legacy” games separately. No information, however, regarding the possible integration of the Trophies for PS1, PSP and PS2 games.

Also according to Nate the Hate, ProjectSpartacus will initially be available in the 19 countries where PlayStation Now is currently available, then also Italywith Sony planning to expand the service and take it to other countries later.

Lots of interesting information, but without any official confirmation. The rumors related to a new subscription service from Sony are becoming more and more insistent and certainly something is cooking, but we are waiting for official news.

Staying on the subject of rumors, according to Jeff Grubb there is an even bigger acquisition of Bungie on the horizon and it could be Capcom.